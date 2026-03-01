Age verification required
Video Games Dropping in March 2026: Full Release Schedule, Features and What to Expect
March 2026 is shaping up to be a packed month for the gaming community. The video games releasing in March 2026 cover almost every genre; RPG, shooter, sports simulation, horror, strategy and narrative adventure.
If you are waiting for the new games in March 2026, planning your next pre-order, or deciding which title deserves your time, this complete guide explains the biggest launches, their special features and what makes each one worth watching.
World of Warcraft: Midnight – 2 March 2026 (PC)
Blizzard returns with World of Warcraft: Midnight, the latest expansion to its long-running MMORPG. For fans of online role-playing games, this is one of the most anticipated PC game releases of March 2026.
The expansion introduces:
Brand-new zones with darker, lore-driven storytelling
A long-requested player housing system
New raids and dungeon mechanics
Expanded character progression
Player housing stands out as a headline feature. Gamers can now customise personal spaces, display achievements and interact socially in more immersive ways. For veterans of World of Warcraft, Midnight represents a meaningful evolution rather than a routine content drop.
If you enjoy cooperative gameplay, large-scale raids and deep fantasy lore, this expansion deserves attention.
Slay the Spire 2 – 5 March 2026 (Early Access, PC)
The original Slay the Spire helped define the deck-building roguelike genre. Slay the Spire 2, launching in Early Access, builds on that foundation with fresh mechanics and expanded strategy.
New features include:
Additional playable characters
Co-operative multiplayer
New card combinations and relic systems
Refined visual design
For strategy enthusiasts, this is a standout among PC game releases in March 2026. The sequel keeps the core formula intact; build a deck, climb the spire, adapt to randomised encounters, while offering greater depth and replay value.
Marathon – 5 March 2026 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Bungie reintroduces Marathon as a squad-based extraction shooter. Known for its polished gunplay, the studio brings competitive multiplayer action to the forefront once again.
Key features include:
PvPvE combat scenarios
Persistent progression systems
Tactical team-based survival
Detailed sci-fi world-building
Marathon focuses on high-stakes matches where players gather resources and attempt to extract safely while competing against other teams. It is ideal for those who enjoy tense multiplayer shooters with strategic depth.
As one of the biggest shooter game releases in March 2026, it is likely to attract competitive players quickly.
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – 13 March 2026
Capcom continues its RPG spin-off series with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.
Unlike the main Monster Hunter titles, Stories uses a turn-based battle system and emphasises narrative and creature companionship.
Highlights include:
A new region with original monsters
Expanded creature bonding mechanics
Deeper storytelling elements
Enhanced battle animations
Players collect, train and fight alongside monsters, blending role-playing progression with tactical combat. For RPG fans looking for something structured yet emotionally engaging, this is one of the strongest console game releases this month.
WWE 2K26 – 13 March 2026
Sports gaming fans will welcome WWE 2K26, which continues the wrestling simulation franchise with updated rosters and refined mechanics.
This year’s edition includes:
Improved character models
Enhanced entrance realism
Expanded MyCareer mode
Smoother in-ring animations
For players who enjoy competitive local multiplayer or detailed sports simulation, WWE 2K26 remains a reliable choice in the March 2026 video game line-up.
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake – 12 March 2026
Survival horror returns with the remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly.
This reimagined version offers:
Modernised graphics
Updated controls
Improved lighting and environmental detail
Retained psychological horror elements
The Fatal Frame series is known for its unique camera-based combat system. Instead of traditional weapons, players use a mystical camera to fend off spirits. The remake preserves that distinctive mechanic while bringing the visuals in line with modern expectations.
Crimson Desert – 19 March 2026
One of the largest open-world action RPG launches of the month, Crimson Desert arrives with expansive exploration and dynamic combat systems.
Features include:
A vast open-world environment
Real-time action combat
Deep quest systems
Cinematic storytelling
From large-scale battles to intimate character arcs, Crimson Desert aims to deliver a rich single-player adventure. Players who enjoy open-world RPGs with narrative depth should pay close attention to this title.
MLB The Show 26 – 17 March 2026
Baseball simulation continues with MLB The Show 26.
Improvements include:
Updated team rosters
Expanded franchise management options
Enhanced realism in batting and pitching mechanics
Improved commentary systems
Sports simulation enthusiasts looking for realism and long-term career modes will find MLB The Show 26 a dependable addition to the March 2026 video game calendar.
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 27 March 2026
Capcom rounds off the month with the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, bringing classic titles to modern consoles and PC.
This collection includes:
All Star Force entries
Remastered visuals
Quality-of-life updates
Bonus archival content
For nostalgic gamers or newcomers interested in retro action RPGs, this compilation offers strong value.
In Essence
March 2026 delivers a diverse and substantial slate of video game releases across PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. From expansive MMORPG content and high-intensity shooters to nostalgic remasters and thoughtful strategy games, there is no shortage of options.
For gaming enthusiasts, this month offers opportunities to explore new worlds, refine competitive skills and revisit beloved franchises. If you are updating your wish list or planning your next gaming session, March 2026 provides plenty of compelling reasons to pick up a controller or launch your PC.
The only real challenge may be finding enough time to play them all.
