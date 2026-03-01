Video Games Dropping in March 2026: Full Release Schedule, Features and What to Expect

Discover all the video games dropping in March 2026, including major AAA releases, indie titles, RPGs, shooters and sports games. Explore release dates, key features and what gamers should look forward to this month.

March 2026 is shaping up to be a packed month for the gaming community. The video games releasing in March 2026 cover almost every genre; RPG, shooter, sports simulation, horror, strategy and narrative adventure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are waiting for the new games in March 2026, planning your next pre-order, or deciding which title deserves your time, this complete guide explains the biggest launches, their special features and what makes each one worth watching.

World of Warcraft: Midnight – 2 March 2026 (PC)

Blizzard returns with World of Warcraft: Midnight, the latest expansion to its long-running MMORPG. For fans of online role-playing games, this is one of the most anticipated PC game releases of March 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expansion introduces:

Brand-new zones with darker, lore-driven storytelling

A long-requested player housing system

New raids and dungeon mechanics

Expanded character progression

Player housing stands out as a headline feature. Gamers can now customise personal spaces, display achievements and interact socially in more immersive ways. For veterans of World of Warcraft, Midnight represents a meaningful evolution rather than a routine content drop.

If you enjoy cooperative gameplay, large-scale raids and deep fantasy lore, this expansion deserves attention.

Slay the Spire 2 – 5 March 2026 (Early Access, PC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The original Slay the Spire helped define the deck-building roguelike genre. Slay the Spire 2, launching in Early Access, builds on that foundation with fresh mechanics and expanded strategy.

New features include:

Additional playable characters

Co-operative multiplayer

New card combinations and relic systems

Refined visual design

For strategy enthusiasts, this is a standout among PC game releases in March 2026. The sequel keeps the core formula intact; build a deck, climb the spire, adapt to randomised encounters, while offering greater depth and replay value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marathon – 5 March 2026 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Bungie reintroduces Marathon as a squad-based extraction shooter. Known for its polished gunplay, the studio brings competitive multiplayer action to the forefront once again.

Key features include:

PvPvE combat scenarios

Persistent progression systems

Tactical team-based survival

Detailed sci-fi world-building

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marathon focuses on high-stakes matches where players gather resources and attempt to extract safely while competing against other teams. It is ideal for those who enjoy tense multiplayer shooters with strategic depth.

As one of the biggest shooter game releases in March 2026, it is likely to attract competitive players quickly.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – 13 March 2026

Capcom continues its RPG spin-off series with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike the main Monster Hunter titles, Stories uses a turn-based battle system and emphasises narrative and creature companionship.

Highlights include:

A new region with original monsters

Expanded creature bonding mechanics

Deeper storytelling elements

Enhanced battle animations

Players collect, train and fight alongside monsters, blending role-playing progression with tactical combat. For RPG fans looking for something structured yet emotionally engaging, this is one of the strongest console game releases this month.

WWE 2K26 – 13 March 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports gaming fans will welcome WWE 2K26, which continues the wrestling simulation franchise with updated rosters and refined mechanics.

This year’s edition includes:

Improved character models

Enhanced entrance realism

Expanded MyCareer mode

Smoother in-ring animations

For players who enjoy competitive local multiplayer or detailed sports simulation, WWE 2K26 remains a reliable choice in the March 2026 video game line-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake – 12 March 2026

Survival horror returns with the remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly.

This reimagined version offers:

Modernised graphics

Updated controls

Improved lighting and environmental detail

Retained psychological horror elements

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fatal Frame series is known for its unique camera-based combat system. Instead of traditional weapons, players use a mystical camera to fend off spirits. The remake preserves that distinctive mechanic while bringing the visuals in line with modern expectations.

Crimson Desert – 19 March 2026

One of the largest open-world action RPG launches of the month, Crimson Desert arrives with expansive exploration and dynamic combat systems.

Features include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A vast open-world environment

Real-time action combat

Deep quest systems

Cinematic storytelling

From large-scale battles to intimate character arcs, Crimson Desert aims to deliver a rich single-player adventure. Players who enjoy open-world RPGs with narrative depth should pay close attention to this title.

MLB The Show 26 – 17 March 2026

Baseball simulation continues with MLB The Show 26.

Improvements include:

Updated team rosters

Expanded franchise management options

Enhanced realism in batting and pitching mechanics

Improved commentary systems

Sports simulation enthusiasts looking for realism and long-term career modes will find MLB The Show 26 a dependable addition to the March 2026 video game calendar.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 27 March 2026

Capcom rounds off the month with the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, bringing classic titles to modern consoles and PC.

This collection includes:

All Star Force entries

Remastered visuals

Quality-of-life updates

Bonus archival content

For nostalgic gamers or newcomers interested in retro action RPGs, this compilation offers strong value.

In Essence

March 2026 delivers a diverse and substantial slate of video game releases across PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. From expansive MMORPG content and high-intensity shooters to nostalgic remasters and thoughtful strategy games, there is no shortage of options.