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Reaktor celebrates everyday heroes with 'Push Your Limits' campaign

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:00 - 07 July 2026
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Following the recent introduction of its new logo and its expansion into cans, Reaktor is reinforcing its commitment to spotlighting the quiet determination of Nigerians through the launch of its Push Your Limits campaign.
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Inspired by the brand's tagline, Push Your Limits, the campaign shines a light on the resilience, ambition and work ethic of ordinary people whose stories often go unnoticed. Reaktor took to the streets to engage real people, among them a tailor, mechanic, trader, hairdresser, keke driver and carpenter, capturing honest conversations about their daily routines, motivations and the drive that keeps them moving forward.

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Now live on Reaktor's Instagram and Facebook pages, the campaign reflects the brand's belief that everyday heroes deserve to be seen and celebrated.

Speaking on the launch, Franklyn Eluagu, Communications Manager at Planet Bottling Company, said: "This campaign speaks to ambitious Nigerians who work hard, chase opportunities and strive for more, regardless of any obstacle. Everyday heroes deserve to be seen, and Reaktor exists to celebrate them."

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With the Push Your Limits campaign, Reaktor invites Nigerians to look beyond job titles and recognise the passion, discipline and perseverance behind every craft.

Reaktor encourages everyone to join the conversation by sharing their own craft, profession or hustle, and showing the world what it means to Push Your Limits. 

About Reaktor

Reaktor is an energy drink brand produced in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company. Built around the belief that progress comes from pushing beyond limits, Reaktor champions the grit, ambition and drive of everyday Nigerians. Planet Bottling Company also produces American Cola, Planet and Bubble Up.

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