Raul Rosas Jr. Submits Colby Covington in Just 43 Seconds in Grappling Bout

UFC rising star Raul Rosas Jr. delivered a stunning performance on Tuesday, submitting veteran Colby Covington just 43 seconds into their contest. The submission-only grappling match was held in Italy under the Hype Fighting banner.

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Rosas stepped in on short notice to replace the withdrawn Dillon Danis. Despite giving up a substantial size and weight advantage to his opponent, the bantamweight prospect showcased elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills, giving the veteran no room to operate.

Covington was caught off guard early as Rosas secured a swift takedown, immediately transitioned to his back, and hunted for the finish. Rosas cleanly locked in a rear-naked choke, and with Covington unable to break free, the experienced fighter was forced to tap just 43 seconds into the scheduled 10-minute contest.

Following his emphatic victory, the teenage sensation thanked Covington for accepting the challenge and reaffirmed his championship aspirations:

"It feels great. I was in this venue back in 2019 when I became world champion, so I'm happy to be back and share the mat with a legend like Colby Covington. Doing it in front of Conor McGregor, who is also a true legend, is incredible. My goal remains unchanged—I will become the youngest champion in UFC history. I'm coming for that belt. These matches are just about putting on a show for the fans."

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Covington offered no excuses for the quick defeat, noting that his attention is already on his return to wrestling and an upcoming clash with Khamzat Chimaev under the RAF banner in Abu Dhabi in two weeks.

"I just came out a bit sluggish. I haven't competed in pure jiu-jitsu in years. Every loss is an opportunity for a major comeback, though. Next time, my hand will be raised," Covington said.