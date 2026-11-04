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Raphinha set to officially sign new Barcelona contract tomorrow

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 10:49 - 04 November 2026
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Barcelona captain Raphinha is set to officially sign a new contract tomorrow morning, according to Mundo Deportivo. The new deal will run until 2030, extending his previous contract by two years from its original 2028 expiration date.

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A few final details remain to be sorted out, but the club expects everything to be finalized today. This will allow the official signing to take place tomorrow at the Spotify Camp Nou offices in the presence of president Joan Laporta.

Sporting director Deco revealed back on September 19 that an agreement in principle had been reached to extend the Brazilian's stay. Following that initial breakthrough, the legal teams have finalized the paperwork, and with everything now in writing, all that remains is to put pen to paper.

Raphinha netted another brace yesterday, earning the Player of the Match award against Aston Villa. He has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, tallying 19 goals and three assists in just 13 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

Speaking after yesterday's match, Hansi Flick backed the Brazilian forward, suggesting he could be a strong contender to win the Ballon d'Or in 2027.

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