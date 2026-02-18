Ramadan Day 1: Dua, Prayers and Hadith of the Day for Fasting Muslims

As you begin this journey in earnest, let us be your company. We will offer daily prayers and supplications to help you stay holy and as close to God as possible throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, has arrived, bringing a time of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and devotion.

As we begin our first day of fasting, we must embrace this sacred period with gratitude, prayer, and reflection.

This month is one of immense blessings, where the gates of mercy are open, and believers seek to grow closer to Allah through worship and good deeds.

See today's dua below.

Dua of the Day

Arabic

رَبَّنَا اغْفِرْ لِي وَلِوَالِدَيَّ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يَوْمَ يَقُومُ الْحِسَابُ

Translation

Our Lord, Forgive me, and my parents, and the believers on the Day of Accounting.

Ibrahim, 14:41

اَللّـهُمَّ اجْعَلْ صِيامي فيهِ صِيامَ الصّائِمينَ، وَقِيامي فيهِ قيامَ الْقائِمينَ، وَنَبِّهْني فيهِ عَنْ نَوْمَةِ الْغافِلينَ، وَهَبْ لى جُرْمي فيهِ يا اِلـهَ الْعالَمينَ، وَاعْفُ عَنّي يا عافِياً عَنْ الْمجْرِمينَ

ALLAH, on this day, make my fasts the fasts of those who fast (sincerely), and my standing up in prayer of those who stand up in prayer (obediently), awaken me in it from the sleep of the heedless, and forgive me my sins, O God of the worlds, and forgive me, O one who forgives the sinners.

Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

"When the month of Ramadan begins, the gates of Paradise are opened, the gates of Hell are closed, and the devils are chained."

(Sahih al-Bukhari, 1899; Sahih Muslim, 1079)

This hadith reminds us of the immense blessings of Ramadan. It is when Allah’s mercy is abundant, and believers have a unique opportunity to seek forgiveness, worship, and strengthen their faith.

The chaining of devils signifies that it is easier for Muslims to resist temptation and focus on good deeds.