The Best Foods To Eat For Sahur

Ramadan is fast approaching for Muslim folks, and it is important to be equipped with the right information on the best ideal meals to keep you healthy throughout the period. The right foods especially for Sahur can provide just the right amount of energy and hydration you need to sustain you throughout the day.

Meal Options for Sahur

The sahur is essential in fasting because it determines how long a fasting Muslim can go about their day until it’s time for iftar (fast-breaking meal). Given this reason, including the key nutrients in sahur is twice as important, so that you don’t lose the essential nutrients your body needs in the cause of fasting.

Here are some balanced meal options you may want to consider for sahur alongside their health benefits to have the best fasting experience.

Oatmeal with Nuts and Fruits

Oatmeal, a slow-digesting carbohydrate, provides long-lasting energy, while nuts contribute healthy fats and protein, keeping you fuller for longer. Milk offers protein and calcium while also aiding hydration. Meanwhile, fresh fruits add natural sugars for a quick energy boost and extra hydration.



Scrambled Eggs, Whole Wheat Toast and Banana

Scrambled eggs with whole wheat toast and banana are a good choice for a protein-packed meal. Eggs are rich in protein and essential amino acids that support muscle repair and satiety. Whole wheat toast provides fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates for sustained energy, while bananas supply potassium, which helps prevent dehydration and muscle cramps.



Greek Yoghurt with Honey, Dates, and Almonds

Greek yoghurt with honey, dates, and almonds is a great option. Greek yoghurt is packed with protein and probiotics that support gut health. Honey adds a touch of natural sweetness while offering antibacterial properties. Dates provide fibre, natural sugars, and essential minerals like magnesium, and almonds contribute healthy fats that promote fullness.



Brown Rice with Grilled Chicken and Steamed Vegetables

Brown rice with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables delivers sustained energy and essential nutrients. Brown rice, a complex carbohydrate, slowly releases energy throughout the day. Grilled chicken is an excellent source of protein, keeping you satisfied, while steamed vegetables provide fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants for overall well-being.



Moi Moi with Pap (Akamu) and milk + Nuts

Moi Moi with Pap (Akamu) and milk, accompanied by nuts, is a powerhouse meal. Moi Moi, made from beans, is high in protein and fibre, supporting energy levels. Pap is light, hydrating, and easy to digest, making it a great pairing. Adding nuts; groundnuts, almonds, or cashews—boosts the meal with healthy fats and protein, while milk enhances its calcium and protein content for bone strength.

Yam and Egg Sauce with Zobo

Yam with egg sauce and a glass of Zobo is a fantastic option. Yam is a complex carb that provides long-lasting energy, while egg sauce is packed with protein and essential amino acids. Zobo, a refreshing hibiscus drink, helps with hydration and digestion, making it a perfect complement to the meal.

Rice and Beans with Dodo (Fried Plantain) and Chicken

Another nutritious meal is rice, beans, dodo (fried plantain), and chicken. Rice and beans together offer a rich source of protein, fibre, and energy. The sweetness of dodo provides natural sugars for an instant energy boost, while chicken, a lean protein, aids muscle recovery and overall nourishment.

Eba or Amala with Efo Riro (Vegetable Soup) and Fish

Eba or Amala with Efo Riro (vegetable soup) and fish is a go-to meal for a classic Nigerian dish. Eba and Amala, made from cassava and yam flour, provide carbohydrates to replenish energy levels. Efo Riro is a rich, flavorful vegetable soup with iron, fibre, and vitamins. Adding fish introduces lean protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, promoting heart health.

Masa (Rice Pancakes) with Suya or Kilishi (Spiced Dried Meat)

If you’re looking for a lighter yet satisfying dish, Masa (rice pancakes) with Suya or Kilishi (spiced dried meat) is a delicious choice. Masa is a great source of carbohydrates and is easy on the stomach, making it an ideal meal during fasting. Suya and Kilishi, packed with protein and iron, provide the necessary nutrients to sustain energy levels.

During Sahur (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking the fast), it's important to eat nutrient-rich foods that provide sustained energy, hydration, and essential nutrients to keep you strong throughout fasting.