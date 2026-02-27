Ramadan Day 10: Prayers, dua, and hadith to guide your fasting journey

May the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond as we fast and pray today.

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the ninth day of the blessed month of Ramadan. May the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond as we fast and pray today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dua of the Day

Ramadan Day 6: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith [SeekersGuidance]

Dua:اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْ لِي فِيهِ نَصِيبًا مِنْ رَحْمَتِكَ الْوَاسِعَةِ، وَاهْدِنِي فِيهِ لِبَرَاهِينِكَ السَّاطِعَةِ، وَخُذْ بِي نَاصِيَتِي إِلَى مَرْضَاتِكَ الْجَامِعَةِ، بِمَحَبَّتِكَ يَا أَمَلَ الْمُشْتَاقِينَ

Transliteration:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allahumma aj‘al li fihi naseeban min rahmatikal waasi‘ah, wahdini fihi libaraheeni kas-sati‘ah, wakhudh binaasiyati ila mardatika al-jaami‘ah, bimuhabbatika ya amalal mushtaqeen.

Translation:

"O Allah, grant me a share of Your vast mercy on this day. Guide me towards Your clear proofs. Lead me towards Your complete pleasure, through Your love, O Hope of those who long for You."

This dua emphasises seeking Allah’s mercy, guidance, and pleasure, which are essential goals in the month of Ramadan and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hadith of the Day

Hadith of the Day [Adeeba]

Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

"There is a gate in Paradise called Ar-Rayyan, and those who observe fasting will enter through it on the Day of Resurrection. None, but they will enter through it. It will be said, 'Where are those who used to fast?' They will get up, and none but them will enter through it. After their entry, the gate will be closed, and nobody will enter through it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Sahih al-Bukhari, 1896; Sahih Muslim, 1152)

Reflection:

This hadith highlights the special status of fasting in Islam. The reward for fasting sincerely for Allah’s sake is so great that a unique gate in Jannah (Paradise) is reserved only for those who fast. It serves as motivation to observe fasting with sincerity and gratitude.

Deed of the Day

Ramadan Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strengthen Family Ties (Silat al-Rahm)

The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

“Whoever wishes to have his provision expanded and his life extended, let him maintain kinship ties.”

(Sahih al-Bukhari, 2067; Sahih Muslim, 2557)

Ways to Fulfill This Deed:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Call or visit relatives you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Forgive past grievances and reconcile with family members.

Check on elderly family members and offer them help.

Make dua for your family and ask Allah to bless them.

Send gifts or food to relatives, especially those in need.

Ramadan is a time of mercy and unity. Strengthening family bonds brings excellent rewards and pleases Allah. May He bless our families and keep us united in goodness!

Day 11 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

As we approach Day 11, don’t forget the power of Tahajjud (night prayer). The quiet hours of the night are a special time to draw closer to Allah, ask for His mercy, and pray for all your needs. Make the most of this blessed time in your Ramadan journey.

How to Perform Tahajjud: The best time for Tahajjud is in the last third of the night before Suhoor .

You may offer a minimum of two rakats and as many as 12 rakats , including Witr.

After completing your prayer, make personal duas, seeking Allah’s mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.

Advertisement