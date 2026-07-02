Rain falling from buildings to help combat rising heat in China is turning heads online (video)

China's rooftop mist cooling systems are drawing global attention after viral videos showed how they help residential communities beat the heat by lowering outdoor temperatures during extreme weather.

China's rooftop mist cooling systems have gone viral for helping residential communities stay cooler during extreme heat.

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The technology uses high-pressure water mist to lower surrounding temperatures through evaporative cooling.

Reports say the system can reduce outdoor temperatures by up to 5–8°C under favourable conditions.

The innovation is part of efforts to help cities adapt to increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves.

An innovative rooftop cooling system installed on residential buildings in northern China has captured global attention after videos showing high-rise apartments releasing thick clouds of cooling mist went viral on social media.

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The technology, installed at a residential community in Yuncheng, uses high-pressure misting systems mounted on rooftops to lower outdoor temperatures during periods of extreme heat, offering residents relief as China experiences another intense summer heatwave.

The videos, which have attracted millions of views across social media platforms, show fine water droplets being sprayed from the tops of apartment buildings, creating what appears to be artificial rainfall over streets, walkways and courtyards.

China’s residential buildings are using rooftop mist cooling systems that lower temperatures by 5–8°C within minutes. pic.twitter.com/Cizkq3A31D — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 1, 2026

According to reports, the system works through evaporative cooling. High-pressure pumps force water through specialised nozzles that produce an ultra-fine mist. As the tiny droplets evaporate, they absorb heat from the surrounding air, reducing temperatures around the buildings without soaking people or nearby surfaces.

Reports on the Yuncheng project say the technology can lower surrounding temperatures by up to 5–8 degrees Celsius within minutes under favourable weather conditions. Other reports place the typical cooling effect between 3°C and 6°C, depending on humidity, wind conditions and outdoor temperatures.

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The system is designed to activate automatically when outdoor temperatures exceed about 35°C, using temperature and humidity sensors to determine when cooling is needed. It switches off automatically once temperatures fall or rainfall begins.

The innovation comes as large parts of China continue to battle prolonged heatwaves, with scientists linking the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme temperatures to climate change and the urban heat island effect, where concrete buildings, roads and other infrastructure absorb and retain heat, making cities significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas.

China's Mao Ning drew further international attention to the project after sharing a video of the rooftop misting system on social media, describing it as an example of practical measures aimed at improving people's daily lives during extreme weather.

✨🇨🇳Chinese residential communities feature dedicated mist cooling systems.



Summer activation cuts outdoor heat by 3–6°C for comfy outdoor spaces. pic.twitter.com/NuPrxSE0t9 — 🇨🇳XuZhenqing徐祯卿 (@XueJia24682) June 26, 2026

While the rooftop installation has gone viral, similar outdoor misting systems have long been used in parks, pedestrian streets, public squares, restaurants and transport hubs in several Chinese cities. What makes the Yuncheng project unusual is that the cooling technology has been integrated into a residential apartment complex to cool shared outdoor spaces for entire communities.

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The system has also sparked debate among engineers and environmental observers. While many have praised it as an energy-efficient alternative to conventional air conditioning because it requires relatively little electricity, some have raised concerns about water consumption in regions facing water shortages. Supporters, however, argue that the ultra-fine mist evaporates almost immediately, meaning water usage is lower than many people assume.