Rafael Camara's Haas Call-Up Forces Ferrari to Reshuffle Plans

Haas announced yesterday that Rafael Camara will make his Formula 1 race debut at his home São Paulo Grand Prix this weekend.

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The Brazilian's call-up has prompted a change of plans for Ferrari, whose Driver Academy Camara represents. The Formula 2 championship leader was originally scheduled to drive for the Prancing Horse in Free Practice 1 at Interlagos, but will now contest the entire race weekend with his future team, Haas.

As a result, Ferrari have drafted in Dino Beganovic for his third Friday practice session of the year with the Scuderia. The Swedish driver will step into Charles Leclerc's car for the opening 60 minutes of running in São Paulo before the Monegasque gets back behind the wheel for FP2.