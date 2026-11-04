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Rafael Camara's Haas Call-Up Forces Ferrari to Reshuffle Plans

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 15:58 - 04 November 2026
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Haas announced yesterday that Rafael Camara will make his Formula 1 race debut at his home São Paulo Grand Prix this weekend.

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The Brazilian's call-up has prompted a change of plans for Ferrari, whose Driver Academy Camara represents. The Formula 2 championship leader was originally scheduled to drive for the Prancing Horse in Free Practice 1 at Interlagos, but will now contest the entire race weekend with his future team, Haas.

As a result, Ferrari have drafted in Dino Beganovic for his third Friday practice session of the year with the Scuderia. The Swedish driver will step into Charles Leclerc's car for the opening 60 minutes of running in São Paulo before the Monegasque gets back behind the wheel for FP2.

Leclerc is expected to arrive slightly later at Interlagos after his wife, Alexandra, gave birth to the couple's first child yesterday. Drivers have previously skipped Thursday media duties in similar circumstances, which could well happen with Leclerc tomorrow. Sitting out Friday's first practice session will also grant him some extra time before Ferrari need him on track in Brazil.

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