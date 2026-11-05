Rafael Camara surprised by sudden Haas F1 call-up in Sao Paulo

Brazilian driver Rafael Camara admitted he was left stunned by the sudden opportunity to make his Formula 1 debut with Haas at his home race in Brazil. Despite the late notice, the young racer is ready to seize the opportunity.

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Camara steps in to replace Esteban Ocon after the American outfit parted ways with the Frenchman during last week's Mexico City Grand Prix. Initial plans envisioned the Brazilian taking over from Ocon for the 2027 campaign, but unfolding circumstances fast-tracked his arrival onto the grid.

The young prospect faces a massive challenge. He must adapt instantly to this season's machinery—driving the car for the very first time—at a circuit where he has never raced before.

"I found out quite late, but I had enough time to prepare," Camara said regarding the unexpected call-up.

Despite the whirlwind turnaround, the Brazilian expressed his gratitude to Haas for placing their trust in him.

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"I was extremely surprised. I am very happy with this opportunity and grateful to the team for trusting me this weekend. I will try to enjoy my home race and just have fun on track," he said, noting that this marks the first time in his career driving at the iconic Interlagos circuit.

Formula 2 title fight and future prospects

Camara also addressed the possibility of contesting the remaining F1 rounds and the potential impact on his Formula 2 title campaign. The Brazilian currently leads the feeder series standings with a slim seven-point margin over Bulgarian star Nikola Tsolov.