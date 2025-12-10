Qing Madi Biography: Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, Age

Discover Qing Madi’s rise to fame, from her humble beginnings in Benin City to becoming a Spotify EQUAL Africa artist. Learn about her career, net worth, and more.

Not just a name, Qing Madi is that voice of this new generation of Nigerian music artists , embodying an authenticity and depth that resonates with every listener from across the world.

If you haven’t heard her yet, you’re most definitely missing out. Still in the early days of her career, she is already making waves, and her journey, from a seven-year-old girl singing in Benin City to being recognised as a Spotify EQUAL Africa artist , is nothing short of inspiring. Her sound fuses Afrobeats, R&B, and soul, with raw and heartfelt lyrics that speak to anyone who's ever faced struggles, doubts, or the urge to keep pushing through. Qing Madi is one of those rare artists who truly stays faithful to herself and lets her music tell her story, while this very vulnerability catapults her to success. Qing Madi was born Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma on July 1, 2006, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Although she was born and raised in Edo State, she is from Delta State.

Qing Madi | Instagram

Early Life and Education

Career and the Road to Stardom

Qing Madi's ascent into the limelight wasn't a case of "waiting for her moment"; she created it. Her breakthrough came in 2022 after she voiced backup vocals for Blaqbonez.



During the session, one of the beats struck a chord with her, and before she knew it, she was asking if she could freestyle on that. The result of that freestyle, after she posted it on TikTok, was the viral hit 'See Finish.'

This was the moment that changed everything. With her newfound fame, Qing Madi was signed by JTON Music and Columbia Records/Bu Vision. But she didn’t just coast on the success of 'See Finish.'



She followed up with her single 'Why' in 2023, showing even more of her vocal range and artistry. Then, the collaboration with BNXN on 'Ole' pushed her further into the spotlight. And in November 2023, she released her debut EP, Qing Madi, which included tracks like 'Madi’s Medley,' 'Vision,' and 'See Finish.'

Her creative vision didn't stop with the music. Qing Madi is hands-on when it comes to her music videos, taking on the role of a director for the 'Vision' remix video with Chlöe Bailey. This further shows not just artistic versatility but also a readiness to shape her image beyond the music.

She began to break out of the confines of Nigeria when she embarked on a U.S. tour with BNXN in 2023. This opportunity to perform in front of new, international audiences helped build her fanbase, while the tour experience itself prepared her as an artist.



Of course, Qing Madi has also had social media to thank for much of her success, often taking to posting freestyles off the cuff and working with producers like Wademix to refine her sound.

Cover art for Qing Madi's debut LP 'I Am The Blueprint'

Debut Album: I Am the Blueprint

In January 2025, Qing Madi released her full-length album debut with I Am the Blueprint.



Deeply personal, the 13 tracks reflect different stages of her life, some written when she was just 14 and others closer to her 18th birthday. For Qing Madi, this album is a journal; each song represents different parts of her journey, from vulnerability to confidence.

Spotify names rising star Qing Madi as its EQUAL Africa Artist for January 2025

Recognition: Spotify EQUAL Africa and Global Appeal

In January 2025, Qing Madi was selected as one of Spotify's EQUAL Africa Artists. The recognition showed her influence was increasingly being felt not only in Nigeria but throughout the African continent.



She was touted by Spotify's Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, as "a phenomenal talent."

The program placed Qing Madi alongside the most influential young female artists on the continent, further cementing her status in the music industry.



Spotify Wrapped 2024 showed that Qing Madi is among the most-streamed female artists in Nigeria and Ghana, while her hit single 'American Love' reached second place in Uganda. Currently, with over 100 million streams on Spotify, Qing Madi has joined the elite club of female Nigerian artists who have achieved such a milestone, a league of legends that includes Tems and Ayra Starr. She's not just making waves in Nigeria but across the world, and it's evident that her star is only rising. READ ALSO: Omah Lay’s Biography: From Small Gigs in Port Harcourt to Sold-Out International Tours

Qing Madi

Net Worth: How Much Is Qing Madi Worth?