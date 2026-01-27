Advertisement

Puma and Fast & Furious Drops Dodge Charger–Inspired Sneaker Line for NBA All-Star Weekend

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 14:07 - 27 January 2026
(Puma)
Puma teams up with Fast & Furious to launch Dodge Charger–inspired sneakers with LaMelo Ball for NBA All-Star Weekend. Bold, fast, and culture-driven.
Puma’s new Fast & Furious sneaker collection doesn’t whisper nostalgia, it revs it. Timed perfectly for NBA All-Star Weekend and the 25th anniversary of the Fast & Furious franchise, the drop fuses cinema-level adrenaline with the unmistakable swagger of LaMelo Ball. Cars, basketball, streetwear, noise. Lots of noise. The good kind.

This isn’t Puma playing dress-up with a movie license. It’s a calculated collision of car culture, hoops culture, and fashion culture, three worlds that already overlap more than we admit.

The collection leans heavily into LaMelo Ball’s MB.05 performance sneaker and his LaFrance lifestyle line. LaMelo isn’t just a face here; his on-court chaos and off-court style echo the franchise’s anything-goes energy. Loud colours? Expected. Risky design choices? Encouraged.

It also helps that this is Puma’s second major entertainment-driven sneaker collaboration in recent weeks, following Converse’s Stranger Things drop. The message is clear: pop culture is the runway now.

Dodge Charger Energy, Translated to Sneakers

The Dodge Charger isn’t just a car in Fast & Furious. It’s a symbol, muscle, legacy, danger, and family. The designs feel mechanical, aggressive, and intentional. Thick tooling. Sharp lines. Details that feel engineered and not just decorative.

READ ALSO: The NBA Season Is About to Be Extra Moisturized, Thanks to CeraVe

MB.05 Miami: Loud, Pink, and Proudly Unhinged

If subtlety is your thing, this pair is not for you.

The MB.05 Miami draws inspiration from 2 Fast 2 Furious and Devon Aoki’s iconic character, Suki, along with her unforgettable hot pink Honda S2000. Puma leans all the way in, hot pink upper, floral graphics, moulded barbed-wire accents. It’s bold, borderline outrageous, and somehow still wearable.

This shoe doesn’t ask to be liked. It dares you to keep up.

MB.05 LA: Flames, Voltage, and Street Energy

Where Miami is playful chaos, MB.05 LA is controlled fire.

This colourway pulls from Los Angeles street culture and the franchise’s most legendary customised car, the Toyota Supra MK IV from the original film. Flame-like graphics, high-voltage hues, and a neon-orange energy that feels fast even when the shoe is sitting still.

It’s a love letter to the roots of the franchise, without feeling stuck in the past.

Beyond Sneakers: Apparel and the LA Pop-Up Experience

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts, sweatpants, and more. Prices range from $35 to $145, while the sneakers are between $115 and $135.

To bring it all to life, PUMA Hoops is hosting a four-day immersive pop-up in Los Angeles, starting February 12 at 1046 South Figueroa Street, running through February 15. Expect interactive displays, fan experiences, and that All-Star Weekend electricity you can’t really explain unless you’ve felt it.

READ ALSO: Ballet Sneakers Are the Unexpectedly Chic Shoe of the Summer

Release Date and Where to Buy

The full Puma x Fast & Furious collection drops February 12. You’ll find it on the official Puma website, at Puma flagship stores in New York City and Las Vegas, and through select retailers including Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker.

Puma x Fast & Furious taps into nostalgia without getting stuck there, and it uses LaMelo Ball as a perfect conduit between sport, style, and spectacle.

