Why Everyone Suddenly Owns (or Wants) a Pair of Salomon Sneakers

From hiking trails to Instagram feeds, Salomon XT-6 sneakers are the unexpected fashion staple of the moment. Here’s why everyone’s wearing them and how to style yours.

If you’re even slightly tuned into the fashion world right now, you’ll notice that trends don’t just apply to clothes anymore. The way aesthetics rise and fall, colour trends rotate, and silhouettes cycle in and out is exactly how shoe trends behave, too. One minute it’s the viral red boots, then it’s the Puma Speedcat ballerina moment, and now? The sneakers of the moment are undeniably Salomon XT-6.

They’re everywhere on Instagram, on Pinterest mood boards, on fashion girls who swear they “don’t follow trends”, and even on people who look like they’re genuinely about to go hiking. And that’s part of the appeal.

What Are Salomon XT-6 Sneakers?

This is the big question. Are they walking shoes? Running shoes? Fashion sneakers? Or just another case of the internet forcing us to like ugly shoes? The honest answer is they’re a mix of all three. The Salomon XT-6 was originally designed as a high-performance trail running shoe, built for athletes who needed something durable, lightweight, and supportive for long-distance runs on rough terrain.

Somewhere along the line, fashion got involved, and once fashion adopts something, it’s game over. By the time Rihanna wore a pair of Salomons during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the sneaker’s status was sealed. If it’s good enough for Rihanna during one of the most-watched performances in the world, it’s officially fashionable.

These Sneakers Aren’t New At All (You Just Started Noticing Them)

Despite how “new” they might feel, Salomon XT-6 sneakers are far from brand new. They were first released in 2013, long before TikTok aesthetics and “gorpcore” became part of our everyday fashion vocabulary.

Salomon itself is a French outdoor brand founded in 1947, known for creating footwear and gear for activities like:

Trail running.

Hiking.

Mountain climbing.

Skiing.

Long-distance walking.

Basically, this is a brand that takes function very seriously. Fashion just happened to catch on later.

Why Are They Trending Now?

The rise of Salomon sneakers makes complete sense when you look at current fashion trends. We’re living in an era where:

Comfort matters more than ever.

Athleisure and “off-duty” dressing dominate.

People want clothes and shoes that actually do something.

The line between sporty and stylish is very blurred.

Gorpcore is the aesthetic that embraces outdoorsy, practical clothing and turns it into a fashion statement. Salomons fit perfectly into this world. They look technical, slightly rugged, and unapologetically practical, which ironically makes them very cool.

What Makes Salomon XT-6 Sneakers Special?

Aside from the fashion hype, these sneakers are genuinely well-made. Here’s why people swear by them:

Lightweight but sturdy : You can walk long distances without feeling weighed down.

Excellent grip : Designed for uneven terrain, so city streets are easy work.

Quicklace system : No traditional laces, you just pull, lock, and go.

Breathable and supportive: Your feet won’t hate you after hours of wear.

How to Style Salomon XT-6 Sneakers Without Looking Like You’re Going Hiking

The best thing about Salomon XT-6 sneakers is that they’re easy to style once you stop overthinking them. The trick is to lean into contrast. These shoes look technical and outdoorsy, so pairing them with everyday or slightly dressed-up pieces is what makes the outfit look intentional.

Here are five ways to wear them

1. With Baggy or Straight-Leg Jeans

This is the safest and most popular way to style Salomons. Wear them with loose, straight-leg or slightly baggy jeans that sit comfortably on the hips. Add a fitted tank top, baby tee, or a crisp white shirt, and you’re good to go.

The relaxed denim balances the chunky, sporty feel of the sneakers perfectly. Let the jeans fall naturally over the shoes, no need to stack too much or cuff dramatically.

2. With Cargo Trousers or Parachute Pants

Salomons and cargo trousers are basically fashion best friends. The utilitarian vibe of both pieces works seamlessly together. Wear neutral tones like black, khaki, grey or beige, then finish the look with a cropped jacket or hoodie.

3. With Maxi or Midi Skirts

If you want that fashion-girl contrast, pair your Salomons with a flowy maxi or midi skirt. It could be a satin skirt, a pleated one, or even a cotton jersey style. Add a simple top like a tank, tee, or long-sleeve, and suddenly the sneakers look chic rather than sporty. This combo works especially well for casual outings where you still want to look put together.

4. With Tailored Trousers

Yes, you can wear Salomons with tailored trousers. Choose trousers with a relaxed or wide-leg fit, not skinny. Pair them with a basic top and maybe a blazer or structured jacket. The contrast between polished tailoring and technical sneakers is what makes this outfit interesting.

5. With Full Athleisure Fits

If you’re leaning into comfort, Salomons work effortlessly with leggings, bike shorts, track pants, and oversized sweatshirts. This is perfect for errands, travel days, or when you want that off-duty model look. Just make sure your athleisure pieces fit well and aren’t overly worn out, so the sneakers will elevate the entire outfit.

6. With Shorts

Bermuda shorts, denim shorts, or tailored shorts all work with Salomons. Keep the top simple, like a fitted tee, tank, or lightweight button-down, and let the shoes do the talking. This is an easy way to wear them in warmer weather without overcomplicating things.

Are Salomon Sneakers Worth The Hype?

If you’re someone who values comfort, durability, and fashion all at once, then yes, they’re worth it. They’re not the cheapest sneakers on the market, but you’re paying for actual performance, not just a logo.