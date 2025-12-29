'Pressure' Remix: Seyi Vibez & French Montana Engage In Cultural Exchange

The music video, shot on location in New York City, brings the track’s intimate narrative to life with the visual storytelling prowess of a top director.

Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez has premiered the music video for the remix of his hit single ‘Pressure,’ which features multi-platinum rapper French Montana. The stunning visual was directed by Grammy-nominated filmmaker Carlos ‘Spiff TV’ Suarez. The New York setting serves as the perfect backdrop for this cross-cultural musical moment, with Spiff TV creating a visual narrative that complements the song’s intimate yet powerful energy.



‘Pressure,’ featuring French Montana, is the fifth track from Seyi Vibez’s latest acclaimed album ‘FUJI MOTO,’ which showcases another side to his artistry as he extends himself across genres.

The collaboration marks a defining moment for Seyi Vibez as he continues to expand his global footprint, bridging African street pop with international hip hop culture. French Montana’s appearance in the visual adds a dynamic layer to the song’s exploration of love, attention, and the quiet power of devotion.



Produced by legendary hitmakers Mally Mall and Roberto Diaz, ‘Pressure’ leans into melody, intimacy, and raw emotion, showcasing the versatility that has made him one of Nigeria’s most streamed artists since he broke into the mainstream in 2022.

Inside Seyi Vibez’s Quiet Domination of 2025

If there’s one artist who has had a remarkable 2025 without the accompanying hype of his dominance, it’s the Street hop superstar Seyi Vibez.

Since partnering with EMPIRE in January 2025, Seyi Vibez has continued to dominate streaming platforms as one of Nigeria’s most consistent artists. His ability to blend street pop, Afro-fusion, and Yoruba cultural elements has earned him collaborations and endorsements from industry heavyweights worldwide.

With over 2.2 billion streams on Audiomack, Seyi Vibez is the platform's most-streamed African artist. Only Wizkid accumulated more streams than he managed on Spotify Nigeria in 2024, while ranking fourth behind Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake on Apple Music. That’s the top 4 positions in three major streaming platforms, including an utter African domination of Audiomack. The Audiomack story deserves special attention because it is where Seyi Vibez's dominance is most evident. He was already crowned the platform's most-streamed African artist in 2023. Two years later, he has not only maintained that position but has thoroughly extended the lead with a whopping 2.2 billion.

He didn’t stop there. On the global front, he made Barack Obama's 2025 playlist through his contribution to Olamide's ‘99’. This was a deserved honour for a star who spent 2025 elevating songs with his guest verses.

Even as he continued his rise, Seyi Vibez maintains an unflinching pride in his Nigerian identity. While other stars are forced to creatively kowtow to global ambitions, he insists on defining Yoruba heritage, street identity, and Afrobeats dynamism that shape his music.

