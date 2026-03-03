Olive Nwosu’s “Lady” is a Film That Deserves to be Seen

Lady's flaws are those of a filmmaker who has a lot to say within the 93-minute runtime and too fierce a conscience to hold any of it back

Lady, the Nigerian film that premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, is a heavy film. It wrestles with gender politics, government corruption, the hunger for revolution, and the quiet desperation of economic survival. Yet within this dense, charged landscape, Olive Nwosu, British Nigerian writer and director, finds space for desire, sisterhood and love. That she holds all of this in a debut feature is itself a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Set and shot in Lagos, the film follows its eponymous protagonist, a female cab driver with dreams of a better life, specifically, of Freetown, her mother's place of birth. Lady joins a growing and important lineage of Nigerian films, finding their footing on the global stage: CJ Obasi's Mami Wata, which screened at Sundance, and Akinola Davies' My Father's Shadow, which recently won a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut . But Lady earns its place not merely by following in their wake. It does so through the specificity of its world: its Nigerian pidgin, its portrait of Lagos in all its chaotic glory.

Photo: Kory Mello (Obscured Pictures)

The narrative is deliberately spare. Lady (played by Jessica Ujah) navigates the masculine hostility of her profession while scraping together savings for a life elsewhere. Business is scarce; the city's economic collapse has left most people with no choice but to walk. Then Pinky (Amanda Oruh), a childhood friend, re-enters her life, and with her, a past Lady has never fully outrun.

Lady is a story about revolution. But it is also, underneath all of that, a story about a woman simply trying to live. Nwosu does not let you forget the political landscape her protagonist inhabits. The Lagos of this film is one of economic suffocation, where female autonomy is an act of survival. The film is unflinching in this regard, and rightly so. To soften Nigeria's socio-political realities would be dishonest, and Nwosu shows no interest in dishonesty. The corruption, the gendered violence, the crushing weight of poverty, all of it is rendered with an authenticity that feels lived-in rather than observed from a distance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet it is in the film's quieter registers that Lady is most alive. There are moments where we sense the lady behind the cause; her longing for Freetown carries a quiet, almost spiritual grief, and her reunion with Pinky crackles with the unspoken history that only childhood friendships carry. These are the film's most alive sequences.

When Lady and Pinky share a scene, there is a tenderness that the film's more declarative political moments struggle to match. For instance, towards the closing scene, as they quietly planned their Lagos escape, Lady, despite her reservations, was still able to hold space for her friend. Oruh's performance as Pinky is unpredictable, warm, and carries the weight of sisterhood.

When Nwosu allows memory and sisterhood to breathe, Lady becomes something genuinely intimate. But those moments feel forced and too infrequent. Intimacy remains in competition with ideology. One finds oneself wishing, perhaps selfishly, for a version of this film that simply followed Lady, her days, her small joys, the texture of her survival, without the weight of revolution pressing on every scene.

That is not to say the revolution is unearned or false. In a country like Nigeria, under conditions like these, it would be dishonest to tell a woman's story without it. But there is a version of this film where the personal and the political exist in more equal tension, rather than the latter perpetually consuming the former.

What holds it together, ultimately, is the performance at its center. Ujah commands the screen with a stillness and aggressiveness fit for Lagos. And Lagos itself, shot intimately, becomes a character in its own right. Lady is an assured and important debut. Nwosu has made a film that demands to be seen, and that earns its place in the growing canon of contemporary Nigerian cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement