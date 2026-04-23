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'When a Nigerian speaks English, you need a translator': President of Kenya trolls Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 20:59 - 23 April 2026
President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024
President William Ruto trolls Nigeria's spoken English
President Ruto of Kenya has aimed a playful dig at Nigeria's spoken English which he claims his incomprehensible.
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  • President Ruto of Kenya says Nigeria's spoken English requires a translator

  • Ruto's dig appaears to be a lighreated response to President Tinubu recent's comments telling Nigerians to be thankful they are better off than Kenya admist economic hardship

  • Data supports Ruto's claim that Kenyan's spoken English is among the best in Africa

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While at an event, President William Ruto of Kenya couldn't resist the urge to aim a lighthearted dig at Nigeria's spoken English, which he says requires a translator.

"Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak some of the best English in the world. That is true. If you listen to a Nigerian speak, you need a translator..." Ruto said to a room that erupted with laughter.

Ruto's joke comes a week after Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu while speaking in Bayelsa State told Nigerians to be thankful that they are better off than Kenya despite the biting economy and rising fuel cost.

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"Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel prices is biting hard, but look around, and let's just thank God together that you are better off. Listen to them in Kenya and other African countries what they are going through."

President Bola Tinubu

Using Kenya, where thousands of youths recently took to the street to protest increase in fuel prices and hike in the cost of living, as an example for why Nigerians sould be grateful haven't gone unnoticed to President Ruto who appears to ave now fired back.

Kenya's President dig at Nigeria's spoken English can be considered a light-hearted banter, especially considering its past favourable comments about the country. In 2025, Ruto, whose daughter is married to a Nigerian, joked that "their daughters all prefer Nigerian men", which is causing a "brain drain in Kenya."

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However, if we were to consider the accuracy of President Ruto's claim on Nigeria's spoken English in comparison to Kenya's, the evidence shows he might not be wrong.

Where does Nigeria's spoken English rank in Africa?

According to the EF English Proficiency Index 2025, which is the world’s largest free standardised English test available to both individuals and organisations, the result of the 2.2 million people who tested ranks Nigeria as having the fifth-best English language speakers in Africa.

South Africa was ranked number one for the widespread use of English in government, schools, media, and businesses.

Zimbabwe ranks second for its high literacy rate and strong influence of British education in the country.

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Kenya ranked third on the list as English is widely spoken alongside Swahili as the country's official language.

Zambia ranks fourth on the list thanks to the wide use of English in government, public insitutions, and everday life.

Nigeria ranks fifth as the country adopts English as its official language for governments and schools. The language is widely spoken despite the high illiteracy rate.

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