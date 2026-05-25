Former AGF Abubakar Malami secures the ADC governorship ticket for Kebbi 2027, even as his ₦8.7 billion money laundering trial continues at the Federal High Court.

Former AGF Abubakar Malami secures the ADC governorship ticket for Kebbi 2027, even as his ₦8.7 billion money laundering trial continues at the Federal High Court.

Ex-AGF Malami, who is on trial for ₦8.7 billion fraud, emerges ADC governorship candidate in Kebbi state

Former AGF Abubakar Malami emerges as ADC governorship candidate in Kebbi State ahead of the 2027 election amid ongoing controversy over alleged ₦8.7 billion fraud claims.

Former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami has emerged as the ADC governorship candidate for Kebbi State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Malami thanked party leaders for their support and promised “purposeful leadership” and better governance in the state.

His candidacy comes amid political tension in Kebbi and ongoing public scrutiny over alleged ₦8.7 billion fraud allegations, which he denies.

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Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for Kebbi State ahead of the 2027 general election, despite ongoing corruption allegations linked to an alleged ₦8.7 billion fraud case.

Malami, who recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress, was affirmed as the party’s consensus candidate during consultations held by ADC stakeholders in Kebbi State.

The development was announced in a statement released on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka.

In the statement, Malami expressed appreciation to party leaders and supporters for backing his ambition ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

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Malami leads a high-profile ADC lineup in Kebbi, featuring retired military and customs top brass as the party prepares to challenge the incumbent APC government.

“I sincerely appreciate the confidence and support shown by leaders, stakeholders, and supporters of the African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Malami said.

The former AGF also confirmed that the party agreed on candidates for key elective positions in the state through consensus arrangements.

According to the statement, “ADC Governorship Candidate for Kebbi State — Dr Abubakar Malami SAN,” while retired Major General Aminu Bande emerged as the party’s senatorial candidate for Kebbi Central.

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The party also picked retired Deputy Comptroller General Ibrahim Muhammad Mera for Kebbi North Senatorial District and Garba Danjuma Limi for Kebbi South.

Malami said the ADC was focused on delivering “purposeful leadership, good governance, justice, security, and sustainable development for Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole.”

He further stated that “together, with unity and determination, we shall build a more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Malami’s move to the ADC has turned Kebbi into a major political battleground, as he trades accusations with Governor Nasir Idris over the state's security and economy.

His emergence as ADC governorship candidate sets up what could become one of the biggest political battles in Kebbi State ahead of 2027, as he is expected to challenge incumbent Governor Nasir Idris of the APC.

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The political atmosphere in the state has become increasingly heated in recent weeks, with both camps trading accusations over insecurity, governance failures and corruption allegations.

Since declaring his governorship ambition under the ADC platform, Malami has repeatedly criticised the Kebbi State Government over rising insecurity and economic hardship in the state. In response, allies of Governor Idris have accused the former justice minister of poor leadership and political opportunism during his years in office under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 during the Buhari administration and remained one of the most influential figures in the former government. His time in office, however, was repeatedly surrounded by controversies involving corruption allegations, asset recovery disputes and questions over government spending.