Country music legend Dolly Parton is dead at 80, President Trump orders flags to fly at half-mast

Country Music Legend Dolly Parton is dead.

TMZ has reported the passing of Country Music Legend Dolly Parton, who died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80.

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Her death was announced by her nephew Brian Seaver on Instagram. “I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness.”

Before her passing, there were concerns over the state of her health, which had deteriorated in the past year.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late singer whose over 70-year career made her one of Country music, America, and the world's most iconic and celebrated singers. Her singles 'I Will Always Love You,' which was re-recorded and propelled to global stardom by the late Whitney Houston and 'Jolene' are some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century.

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Dolly Parton's music carried a distinctive storytelling that attracted an audience, redefined Country music, and inspired generations. Aside from being a singer, she was also an actress who starred in several movies, including the Hollywood hits 'Rhinestone' in 1984, 'Steel Magnolias' in 1989, and 'Joyful Noise' in 2018.

Parton's illustrious career and philanthropy earned her multiple awards, including 11 Grammy Awards, 11 Country Music Awards, 39 BMI Awards, and several Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony nominations.

United States President Donald Trump pays tribute to the late Country singer Dolly Parton

United States President Donald Trump has led the tributes to the late singer, whom he described as one of the greatest singers far and beyond. Trump also ordered that American flags throughout the United States be flown at half-mast for a week in her honour.

In a statement shared on her official X account, the family described the late singer's legacy as one of love, compassion, and resilience. The statement also revealed that the late singer had requested a small private service with immediate family. Fans and friends of the late singer are encouraged to pay tribute to her on social media by tagging her or leaving a message at her website, dollyparton.com.

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Dolly Parton (1946 - 2026)

"Global icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old. Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).



A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family.



Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.



Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact. At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at http://dollyparton.com



In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at http://imaginationlibrary.com"