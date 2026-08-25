Advertisement

Funke Akindele sponsors photographer to study filmmaking in London

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 22:31 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Funke Akindele sponsors photographer to study filmmaking in London
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has sponsored photographer Jeffrey Oboh-Oshioke, popularly known as Juicyjeff, to study filmmaking at the London Film Academy in the United Kingdom.
Advertisement

  • Funke Akindele has sponsored photographer Jeffrey Oboh-Oshioke, popularly known as Juicyjeff, to study filmmaking at the London Film Academy in the UK.

Advertisement

  • Juicyjeff thanked Funke Akindele for believing in his potential and allowing him to pursue his filmmaking dreams in London.

  • Funke Akindele recently visited the UK to promote her upcoming movie, The Four, ahead of its release

The photographer made the revelation in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he documented his journey from Lagos to London.

Juicyjeff expressed gratitude to Akindele for allowing him to pursue his passion for filmmaking and for supporting his career aspirations.

Advertisement

From Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Gatwick, London... what a beautiful journey to be living! My mummy, @funkejenifaakindele, out of her incredible generosity and genuine belief in me, has given me an opportunity I will never take for granted - to come to London and pursue my passion for filmmaking at the London Film Academy.

He thanked Akindele for not only recognising his potential but also believing in his abilities and creating an opportunity for him to develop his skills.

Mummy, thank you for seeing something in me, believing in my potential and using your heart to open this door for me.

Your support has moved this dream from a conversation to a real-life experience. Mummy, my God will bless and perfect all that concerns you in Jesus' name. I will never take this for granted Ma,” he stated.

Akindele is one of Nigeria’s most prominent actresses and filmmakers, known for her work across film and television, including the popular Jenifa franchise.

Advertisement

She was recently in the United Kingdom to promote and gear up for the release of her latest movie, The Four, which has attracted attention ahead of its release.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Governor Adeleke's son says he doesn't want his father to be president despite "good heart"
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Governor Adeleke's son says he doesn't want his father to be president despite "good heart"
Energy Firm launches innovation ecosystem development programme in Nigeria
Metro
26.08.2026
Energy Firm launches innovation ecosystem development programme in Nigeria
Ghana rejects MTN's ₦2.4 billion offer to help xenophobia victims, says it has enough funding
News
26.08.2026
Ghana rejects MTN's ₦2.4 billion offer to help xenophobia victims, says it has enough funding
Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Billionaire Okoya’s son, SirRaheem, announces professional exit from music
Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three
News
26.08.2026
Man opens fire at Kano wedding guests over loud music, kills one, injures three
SBI Media marks 13th anniversary with eye care outreach in Kosofe Community
Lifestyle
26.08.2026
SBI Media marks 13th anniversary with eye care outreach in Kosofe Community