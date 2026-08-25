Funke Akindele sponsors photographer to study filmmaking in London
Funke Akindele has sponsored photographer Jeffrey Oboh-Oshioke, popularly known as Juicyjeff, to study filmmaking at the London Film Academy in the UK.
Juicyjeff thanked Funke Akindele for believing in his potential and allowing him to pursue his filmmaking dreams in London.
Funke Akindele recently visited the UK to promote her upcoming movie, The Four, ahead of its release
The photographer made the revelation in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he documented his journey from Lagos to London.
Juicyjeff expressed gratitude to Akindele for allowing him to pursue his passion for filmmaking and for supporting his career aspirations.
“From Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Gatwick, London... what a beautiful journey to be living! My mummy, @funkejenifaakindele, out of her incredible generosity and genuine belief in me, has given me an opportunity I will never take for granted - to come to London and pursue my passion for filmmaking at the London Film Academy.”
He thanked Akindele for not only recognising his potential but also believing in his abilities and creating an opportunity for him to develop his skills.
“Mummy, thank you for seeing something in me, believing in my potential and using your heart to open this door for me.
Your support has moved this dream from a conversation to a real-life experience. Mummy, my God will bless and perfect all that concerns you in Jesus' name. I will never take this for granted Ma,” he stated.
Akindele is one of Nigeria’s most prominent actresses and filmmakers, known for her work across film and television, including the popular Jenifa franchise.
She was recently in the United Kingdom to promote and gear up for the release of her latest movie, The Four, which has attracted attention ahead of its release.