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VeryDarkMan’s NBA conference speech sparks mixed reactions as he receives award

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 17:35 - 25 August 2026
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Social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM).
Social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM).
Social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has blamed politics and those who benefit from insecurity for the security challenges in Nigeria.
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  • VeryDarkMan speaks at NBA conference, blames government and politics for insecurity in Nigeria

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  • VeryDarkMan’s NBA conference appearance sparks mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

  • VeryDarkMan apologises to the Nigerian military after claims about insecurity at the NBA conference

VDM spoke at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, where he appeared as a panelist to discuss insecurity and share his experiences covering violent incidents across the country.

His invitation to speak at the conference sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the decision to invite a social media activist to an event attended by senior lawyers, while others praised his presence and influence.

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Speaking to lawyers at the conference, VDM, who described himself as an online police, said politics remains at the root of insecurity in Nigeria.

“I think the root of insecurity is politics. The people who benefit from it are the ones who cause it: the government, the police, the military men. The people are the sacrificial lamb, and they don’t benefit from anything.

“The need to make it easy for Nigerians to protect themselves because they are understaffed. The ones on the ground- there’s no welfare for them, so they turn on us”

VDM also linked the issue of cattle roaming across the country to politics, alleging that the business has government backing and is used for money laundering.

When asked about those involved, he said, “When they asked Wike about the cow. He said he can’t talk about it. He knows the people who have invested in it, so bring him and ask him”

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Speaking on the theme of the session, VDM said, “There are no unknown gunmen anywhere. The military, police, immigration, and customs are the unknown gunmen; nobody else”

He questioned the number of checkpoints across the country, especially along the Abuja Lokoja axis, despite frequent reports of kidnapping on the route.

He explained that police allegedly monitor motorists at checkpoints, identify those they believe can pay ransom and pass information to others ahead.

VDM also addressed criticism over his invitation to the conference.

“There has been a debate as to why I was invited here. I’m not here to teach you the law, I am here to share an experience. The topic says Known Gun Men”

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His appearance generated reactions on social media.

An X user, Àníké Olójú, wrote, “VDM invited to NBA conference after all the book wey una read? Ehn Nigeria Lawyers.”

Another user, Diaz Billions, wrote, “NBA put VDM on a panel to speak to lawyers, where lawyers paid hard-earned money to attend?”

Averroes opined, “You invited someone who clearly lacks the basic decorum and civility expected of a speaker at an intellectual gathering…”

Instagram user Domingo Loso wrote, “Young man of just 32 years of age, commanding such presence and power. Love seeing this.”

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It’s Ijay said, “He's going places. If only he stays away from certain issues.”

VDM later apologised after a military representative cautioned him against making claims he could not prove.

Following his speech, VDM was also presented with an award for sharing his experience

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