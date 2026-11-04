Phil Foden: I feel like I'm getting back to my best

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden is confident he is rediscovering the rhythm and flair that made him one of the Premier League's biggest stars in recent seasons.

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Voted Premier League Player of the Season in 2023/24 after an outstanding 27-goal campaign across all competitions, Foden endured a difficult spell over the following two years. That dip in form ultimately cost him his place in England's World Cup squad in North America, where the Three Lions claimed the bronze medal.

"I hope to reach those heights again soon. Based on my recent performances, it feels like I'm slowly but surely getting back on track," the 26-year-old midfielder said.

After serving a three-match ban following a red card in the Manchester derby against United, Foden has staged an impressive resurgence. He opened his league tally against Ipswich late last month before firing a stunning hat-trick in the Champions League victory over AEK Athens.

"The red card against United was really silly, but the enforced break gave me time to recharge the batteries. I returned fully focused and with a clear mind. When you're actively contributing to goals, your confidence grows, and regular game time helps you find your best rhythm," the England international added.

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Foden also revealed he has not been in touch with England manager Thomas Tuchel since missing out on the 2026 World Cup squad, choosing instead to focus entirely on his club duties with Manchester City.

"At the moment, I'm just focusing on my own performances on the pitch, and hopefully, with consistency, I will earn another call-up to the national team," he concluded.