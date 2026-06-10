From campaign partners to courtroom adversaries, Peter Obi and Kenneth Okonkwo are currently locked in a high-stakes ₦5 billion defamation battle over live TV remarks.

From campaign partners to courtroom adversaries, Peter Obi and Kenneth Okonkwo are currently locked in a high-stakes ₦5 billion defamation battle over live TV remarks.

Peter Obi slams Kenneth Okonkwo with ₦5 billion defamation lawsuit: Full details of the fallout and demands explained

Everything you should know about the ₦ 5 billion defamation lawsuit between Peter Obi and Kenneth Okonkwo

Peter Obi has filed a ₦5 billion defamation lawsuit against Kenneth Okonkwo over alleged damaging comments made during a televised interview.

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The comments reportedly included serious allegations about Obi’s political conduct and financial dealings, which his legal team says are false and harmful to his reputation.

The case has intensified tensions between the two former allies, turning a once-close political relationship into a public legal battle.

Only a few years ago, Kenneth Okonkwo was one of Peter Obi's most trusted defenders. Today, the two men are on opposite sides of a ₦5 billion legal battle.

Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate and current Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, has filed a ₦5 billion defamation lawsuit against actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo over comments made during a television interview.

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For a duo that once stood shoulder-to-shoulder during the intense 2023 election cycle, this courtroom clash marks a bitter point of no return.

But what exactly did Kenneth Okonkwo say? And why has Peter Obi taken the matter to court? Let’s start from the genesis.

From political allies to public critics

Kenneth Okonkwo (left) and Peter Obi (right) pictured together during the 2023 presidential campaign cycle before their political relationship collapsed into a legal feud.

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As a spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo was one of Peter Obi’s most vocal supporters during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

Whenever critics attacked Obi's policies or his track record as Anambra governor, Okonkwo was the eloquent, passionate face on television screens, shutting down the opposition.

When Obi went to Chatham House in London, it was Okonkwo who praised his presentation to the heavens, famously mocking opposition candidates in the process.

However, the relationship began to deteriorate after the 2023 elections, with Okonkwo increasingly criticising Obi’s political decisions, leadership style, and strategic direction.

By 2026, the cracks had widened considerably.

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Okonkwo had repeatedly questioned Obi’s political moves, particularly his decision to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and join the newly formed NDC.

In one television appearance, he even described Obi and former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as “political conmen” for abandoning the coalition after previously championing it as the best platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

[WATCH INTERVIEW VIDEO BELOW]

But it was another set of allegations that eventually pushed the dispute into the courtroom.

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Okonkwo’s comments that sparked the lawsuit

Kenneth Okonkwo during the broadcast where his claims regarding party primaries and extortion triggered an immediate multi-billion Naira lawsuit from his former boss.

According to legal documents filed by Obi’s lawyers, the controversy stems from comments allegedly made by Kenneth Okonkwo during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on June 8, 2026.

Obi’s legal team says Okonkwo made a series of allegations that portrayed the former Anambra governor as corrupt and involved in questionable political dealings.

Among the claims cited in the lawsuit were allegations that:

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Peter Obi and some South-East party leaders of the NDC collected ₦10 million in bribes from House of Representatives aspirants just to secure nomination tickets.

Obunike Ohaegbu, an NDC aspirant for the Nnewi North-South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in Anambra State, had sent him text messages and a payment receipt proving that Obi had essentially "scammed" him out of ₦10 million.

Instead of conducting credible party primaries, Peter Obi barricaded himself inside the Johnwood Hotel in Abuja to handwrite and fabricate the official list of NDC candidates.

Obi wanted to maintain a public image as a “saint” despite allegedly engaging in questionable activities.

Obi frequently travelled abroad to collect money from individuals.

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Obi and certain party leaders in the South-East were involved in criminal activities.

Okonkwo then concluded with a scathing warning to viewers, declaring that "anybody who votes for the NDC and Peter Obi voted for criminality".

[WATCH KENNETH OKONKWO'S INTERVIEW VIDEO BELOW]

The ₦5 billion retaliation and Peter Obi’s other demands

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It didn't take long for Peter Obi’s legal machinery to swing into motion.

Alex Ejesieme (SAN)

Through his lawyer, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), Obi fired off a fierce pre-action legal notice demanding an immediate retraction, a public apology across all major media platforms within seven days, and ₦5 billion in damages.

For Obi, who has carefully manicured a public persona centred on transparency, accountability, and a "frugal/anti-corruption" lifestyle, Okonkwo’s allegations were a direct strike at his political lifeblood.

In the legal letter, Obi expressed his outrage, stating that the comments painted him as a "bribe collector, fraudster, and dishonest political actor".

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"These are extremely grave, damaging and reckless imputations of bribery, extortion, fraud, financial dishonesty and criminality directed at the character, integrity, reputation and public standing of my person," Obi's legal team stated.

Page 1 of full 3-page legal notice demanding ₦5B from Kenneth Okonkwo

Page 2 of full 3-page legal notice demanding ₦5B from Kenneth Okonkwo

Page 3 of full 3-page legal notice demanding ₦5B from Kenneth Okonkwo

The plot twist: The "witness" denies it all

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If Okonkwo thought he had an airtight case, the rug was pulled from under his feet less than 24 hours later.

Former house of assembly aspirant, Obunike Ohaegbu, who publicly denied Kenneth Okonkwo's claims of an alleged ₦10 million bribery scheme involving Peter Obi.

In a classic case of political whiplash, Obunike Ohaegbu, the very aspirant Okonkwo claimed was the victim of the ₦10 million extortion, appeared on the same Sunrise Daily programme on Channels TV to vehemently deny the story.

Ohaegbu flatly stated that he never told Okonkwo any such thing, nor did Peter Obi ever demand money from him.

“I am telling you that Peter Obi never told me to pay ₦10 million. I never told Kenneth Okonkwo that Peter Obi, in any way, told me to pay ₦10 million,” Ohaegbu stated categorically on live television.

With his primary source publicly backing out and denying the claims, Okonkwo's defence took a massive, immediate hit before the case even set foot into a courtroom.

[WATCH THE INTERVIEW VIDEO BELOW]

What happens next?

As of the time the lawsuit became public, there had been no widely reported detailed response from Okonkwo addressing the specific legal demands.

With the seven-day ultimatum ticking away, all eyes are on Kenneth Okonkwo.

As a lawyer himself, the veteran actor knows the high stakes of a defamation suit, especially when the person suing has the resources and political incentive to fight to the bitter end.