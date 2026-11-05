Pedro Acosta Set for Major Sponsor Switch Ahead of Factory Ducati Move

Pedro Acosta's blockbuster switch from KTM to the factory Ducati MotoGP team is set to trigger a major shake-up in his personal sponsorship portfolio. The young Spaniard is on the verge of ending his long-standing partnership with Red Bull to jump ship to Monster Energy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acosta has flown the flag for the Austrian energy drinks giant since his 2019 Rookies Cup campaign. However, much like future teammate Marc Marquez, he must sever ties with the brand due to Ducati's existing factory deal with Monster. While Marquez sidestepped a direct switch between rival energy drink brands by partnering with Estrella Galicia, Monster's recent social media teasers strongly indicate that Acosta will officially join their stable from 2027.

The Spanish sensation took Moto3 by storm to claim the world title in his 2021 rookie season, secured the Moto2 crown in 2023, and stepped up to the premier class the following year. This season, the 22-year-old claimed his maiden MotoGP Grand Prix victory on KTM's home turf at the Red Bull Ring, alongside Sprint triumphs at Buriram and Sepang.