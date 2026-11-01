Filmhouse Group continues partnership with AFRIFF for 2026 edition, reaffirms commitment to African cinema

Filmhouse Group , West Africa’s largest entertainment provider, continues its partnership with the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) for its 2026 edition, themed Frames of the Future: Africa’s Creative Intelligence. The partnership builds on the Group’s ongoing support for African storytelling and the development of the continent’s film industry.

The continued collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities for African filmmakers, strengthening the film industry and expanding the reach of African stories to audiences at home and internationally.

For Filmhouse Group, the partnership is an opportunity to contribute to conversations about the future of African cinema and support the people and platforms shaping its growth.

Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO, Filmhouse Group

Speaking on the continued partnership, Kene Okwuosa , Chief Executive Officer, Filmhouse Group, said:

“African stories deserve to be seen, experienced and celebrated by audiences everywhere. As an industry, we have a responsibility to keep creating opportunities for these stories to reach more people and to build a film industry that can continue to grow. Our continued partnership with AFRIFF allows us to remain part of that conversation and support the people and ideas shaping the future of African cinema.”

Through its operations across cinema exhibition, film distribution, production and streaming, Filmhouse Group plays an active role across the film value chain, connecting stories with audiences through different platforms and creating opportunities for African films to reach wider audiences.

Over the years, AFRIFF has provided an important platform for filmmakers, distributors, exhibitors and other industry stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas and explore opportunities for the growth of African cinema. The continued partnership allows Filmhouse Group to remain engaged in these conversations and support the development of the industry.

Mojisola Oladapo, Chief Marketing Officer, Filmhouse Group

Mojisola Oladapo , Chief Marketing Officer, Filmhouse Group, said:

“At Filmhouse Group, we understand that getting a film to its audience is just as important as the story itself. Through our work across the film industry, we are committed to helping African stories reach more people and creating meaningful connections with audiences. Our continued partnership with AFRIFF is an opportunity to support the people bringing these stories to life and contribute to conversations about the future of African cinema.”

Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Limited and Filmhouse Group

Ladun Awobokun , Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Limited and Filmhouse Group, said:

“Building a stronger African film industry requires more than great stories. It requires collaboration, investment and the right structures to help those stories reach audiences and create lasting value. Platforms like AFRIFF are important because they bring together the people, ideas and opportunities that can move the industry forward. At Filmhouse Group, we remain committed to playing our part in strengthening the film landscape and creating more opportunities for African content to thrive.”

This year's theme, Frames of the Future: Africa’s Creative Intelligence, speaks to the creativity, ideas and possibilities shaping the continent's creative industries.

Filmhouse Group's continued partnership with AFRIFF 2026 reflects a shared commitment to African cinema and the industry's growth, creating opportunities to spotlight emerging talent, champion diverse stories and strengthen the connections between African filmmakers and audiences at home and across the world.