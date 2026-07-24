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Content creator recounts surviving Enugu Air incident without injury

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:54 - 24 July 2026
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Content creator recounts surviving Enugu Air incident without injury
A content creator identified as Chinedu, also known as ripl3_piinn, has recounted his experience after surviving the Enugu Air aircraft incident at Benin Airport
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  • Chinedu, a content creator known as ripl3_piinn, shared his relief and shock after surviving an Enugu Air incident at Benin Airport,

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  • Chinedu described the flight as difficult due to heavy rain that obscured visibility through the windows

  • He stated that the heavy, persistent rainfall may have been a critical factor in preventing a fire after the aircraft veered into the bush

Sharing his experience in a social media post, Chinedu expressed shock that the incident did not end in tragedy.

According to him, experiencing the aircraft incident changed his perception, as he previously believed such situations only happened in films or online videos.

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“I survived a plane crash today. So that is how I would have died, and all these big dreams would have gone. I felt plane crashes only happened in the movies or on social media until I experienced it,” he said.

Chinedu explained that his fear heightened when he could no longer see clearly through the aircraft windows due to the heavy rain.

Recounting the moment the aircraft veered off the runway, Chinedu said the pilot attempted to find a way to land before the plane eventually moved into a bush area.

“The pilot just kept rotating up, looking for a way. That was how he lost control and entered the bush. That was how our plane crashed. People were breaking heads and legs.

The only reason our plane didn’t catch fire was that serious rain was falling. Is that how I would have died?”

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Recall that the Enugu Air aircraft veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau confirmed that the incident involved an Enugu Air Embraer E170 aircraft operating from Lagos to Benin, with 63 passengers and five crew members on board. The agency stated that all passengers and crew members were accounted for, with no injuries reported.

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