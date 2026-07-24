Enugu Air incident was not a plane crash, CEO clarifies

The Chief Executive Officer of Enugu Air, Captain Tolu Ita, has clarified the circumstances surrounding the aircraft incident that occurred at Benin Airport on Thursday

The CEO of Enugu Air, Captain Tolu Ita, has clarified the circumstances surrounding the aircraft incident that occurred at Benin Airport on Thursday

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She stressed that the recent incident was not a plane crash but a "runway excursion" caused by hydroplaning during the landing roll

She acknowledged that the incident was an overwhelming experience for those on board and expressed the airline's support for the passengers and crew.

In a video shared on the airline's official Instagram page, Ita explained that while the incident was serious, it should not be described as a crash or an emergency landing.

“Safety is the foundation of who we are as an airline. We would like to provide a bit of clarity on what occurred. Following a scheduled flight from Lagos to Benin, the aircraft landed and, due to hydroplaning on the runway, experienced a runway excursion during the landing roll. We would like to reiterate that this was not a crash, nor was it an emergency landing, but it was a serious incident.”

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She also expressed gratitude that everyone on board escaped unharmed.

“Our thoughts have remained with the passengers and crew on board throughout this experience. We understand that moments like this can be unsettling and overwhelming. We are deeply grateful that all passengers and crew members are safe. Most importantly, there were no injuries or casualties.”

Ita added that, in line with global aviation standards, a comprehensive investigation is underway in collaboration with the relevant aviation authorities to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Enugu Air aircraft veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport on Thursday, July 23, 2026.