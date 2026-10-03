ONErpm celebrates Nigeria at 66 with Artists and Fans through “Rides On Us” Campaign with Shuttlers

Independence Day activation brought together some ONErpm artists and Shuttlers to celebrate the people behind the music, giving 66 fans access to complimentary Shuttlers Pod experiences.

ONErpm has launched the first part of its “Rides On Us” Independence Day campaign in partnership with mobility company Shuttlers, an artist-led initiative created to celebrate Nigerian music fans and the communities that continue to move the country’s music forward.

Built around the campaign thought, “The people move the music. This time, we move them,” the activation brought together ONErpm artists such as Skales, Krizbeatz, Kemuel and others to give back to their respective fan communities as Nigeria marked its 66th Independence anniversary.

Playing on Nigeria at 66, ONErpm and Shuttlers offered 66 complimentary rides, allowing selected fans to be among the first to experience Shuttlers Pod, the mobility company’s new door-to-door ride experience.

Osagie Osarenkhoe, Director, ONErpm Africa, said:

“Nigeria has never lacked talent, ideas or culture. What continues to evolve is the infrastructure around that talent and our ability to turn local momentum into sustainable global careers. Over the last six years, our focus has been to build with the ecosystem, not simply operate within it.

As Nigeria celebrates 66 years of independence, we wanted our celebration to reflect the people who continue to move Nigerian music forward, from the artists creating the music to the fans, partners and communities supporting it. This Independence Month is both a celebration of how far the industry has come and an opportunity to give something back to the ecosystem that has enabled that growth.

Excited to see how that ONErpm Nigeria continues to plays two complementary roles. Firstly, a hub for the local music business, giving Nigerian artists and labels access to distribution, technology, marketing, data and artist-development resources designed to help them grow independently. At the same time, also a creative launchpad, connecting homegrown music with audiences across Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America and the wider global diaspora.”

From Music Fans to the People Behind the Music

Rather than mark Independence Day with a traditional celebratory campaign, ONErpm used the cultural moment to recognise the people whose everyday support helps artists and their music travel.

Across collaborative and individual artist content, fans were invited to nominate themselves or someone they believed deserved a ride, sharing the stories behind their nominations.

“The idea behind Rides On Us was really simple: music moves because people move it,” said Blessing Manafa, Head of Label Services, West Africa at ONErpm. “Behind every stream, share, recommendation and show are people who continue to support these artists. Independence Day gave us an opportunity to turn that appreciation into something tangible. Nigeria was celebrating 66 years, so we wanted 66 people to feel that celebration directly.”

The campaign brought together artists from different corners of ONErpm’s Nigerian roster, allowing Sklaes, Krizbeatz, Kemuel and more to speak directly to their respective communities while participating in one larger institutional campaign.

This multi-artist approach also reflects ONErpm’s expanding label services strategy in Africa, where artist marketing increasingly extends beyond traditional release promotion into brand partnerships, cultural moments and real-world fan experiences.

For Shuttlers, the collaboration provided an opportunity to introduce selected music fans to Shuttlers Pod, connecting the launch of its door-to-door mobility experience with music and culture.

Beyond the Independence Day Post

Rides On Us was designed as more than a one-day social media campaign.

Following the Independence Day activation and fan selection, the experience continues through the fulfilment of complimentary Pod rides, with selected artist-and-fan moments extending the campaign from digital participation into real-world experiences.

The initiative forms part of ONErpm Africa’s continued investment in creating new connections between its artists, audiences and brands, while demonstrating how music companies can use cultural moments to deliver tangible value to the communities surrounding their artists.

66 years. 66 rides. One big thank you.

The people move the music. This time, we move them.

About ONErpm

ONErpm is a global music company providing artists and labels with distribution, marketing, technology and label services designed to support sustainable career development and connect music with audiences around the world.

About Shuttlers

Shuttlers is a technology-driven mobility company providing transportation solutions designed to make everyday movement more convenient and efficient. Its newest mobility offering includes Shuttlers Pod, a door-to-door ride experience.