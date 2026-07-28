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Tyla is coming to Lagos in December as part of her A*POP world tour

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 08:27 - 28 July 2026
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South African singer Tyla
Tyla has announced a Lagos concert for December 22 as part of her first headline A*POP world tour supporting her new album.
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  • Tyla will perform in Lagos on December 22 as part of her A*POP World Tour.

  • The 34-date tour will span Europe, North America and Africa.

  • Lagos will be the first African stop before Cape Town and Johannesburg.

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South African singer Tyla has announced a Lagos concert date as part of her first full headline world tour, scheduled to take place on December 22 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

The Lagos show is part of the "A*POP World Tour", a 34-date global run supporting her sophomore studio album A*POP, released on July 24. The tour was announced on Monday and is presented by Live Nation.

It marks the first time Tyla will headline across Europe, North America and Africa on a single tour. Her previous outings were more limited in scope. The "We Wanna Party" Tour in 2025 covered Asia exclusively, while earlier dates were promotional rather than full headline runs.

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The tour opens on October 12 in Paris before moving through major European cities including Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Brussels, Berlin, Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen. The North American leg begins November 12 in Sacramento, with stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among others.

Lagos is the first African date on the itinerary, followed by Cape Town on January 4, 2027, and Johannesburg on January 9, making the continent the final leg of the tour.

Tyla holding her second Grammy on the red carpet
Tyla wins her second Grammy award for Best African Music Performance

Artist presale tickets go live on Wednesday July 29, with general sales opening on Friday July 31 at 10am local time. Ticket and tour information is available on Tyla's official website.

Born Tyla Laura Seethal in Johannesburg, Tyla broke through internationally in 2023 with her debut single 'Water', which became a global phenomenon and introduced amapiano-influenced music to mainstream audiences worldwide. 

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She won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024, becoming the first artist to win the category, and followed it with a second Grammy in 2025. She was also honoured with the Impact Award at Billboard's Women in Music event in 2025 for her role in bringing African music to global audiences.

A*POP, her second studio album, was released on July 24 and features 14 tracks, including 'Chanel', 'Is It Love', and 'She Did It Again', a collaboration with Zara Larsson.

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