BBNaija S11: No eviction this week as two housemates can reach the final but cannot win

BBNaija Season 11 has introduced its first major twist, with no housemate facing eviction this week as Biggie unveils The Gambit.

Biggie has confirmed there will be no eviction during BBNaija Season 11's first week.

Housemates will choose one male and one female to become The Gambit.

Gambit housemates are guaranteed a place in the final but cannot win the grand prize.

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Big Brother Naija Season 11 is barely off the ground, and Biggie has already changed the rules of the game.

Unlike previous seasons, where the first week typically ends with an eviction, there will be no housemate leaving the house this week. Instead, Biggie has introduced a new twist called The Gambit.

Here is how it works: housemates will vote to select one male and one female housemate to take on the role of The Gambit. The two chosen housemates will earn a guaranteed place in the house until the very end of the game, meaning they cannot be evicted regardless of public votes or house nominations for the rest of the season.

🚨 Biggie's first twist is here!



There's NO eviction this week.



Instead, YOU will choose one male and one female Housemate to become The Gambit, a role with huge power... and an even bigger sacrifice.



They'll earn a guaranteed place in the House until the very end of the… pic.twitter.com/jE3UtxDMXw — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 27, 2026

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The catch, however, is significant as a Gambit housemate cannot win the grand prize.

In exchange for total security in the house, the chosen housemates give up their shot at the ultimate reward. It is a calculated risk that will test how badly each housemate wants to stay in the game versus how badly they want to win it.

Voting is currently open, meaning Nigerians will have a say in who takes on the role alongside the housemates themselves.

BBNaija Season 11 housemates

The twist reframes the early dynamics of the season entirely. Housemates who might otherwise play it safe now have to decide whether a guaranteed run to the finale is worth more than the chance, however slim, of walking away with the grand prize.

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It also raises questions about strategy because a Gambit housemate with nothing to lose could become one of the most unpredictable forces in the house.