Man becomes world's oldest first-time grandfather at 92 after meeting his only granddaughter

American Normand Tousignant has earned a Guinness World Record as the world's oldest first-time grandfather after meeting his only granddaughter at 92 years and 24 days.

American Normand Tousignant has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest first-time grandfather.

He became a grandfather at 92 years and 24 days when his only granddaughter, Madison, was born in September 2022.

Tousignant celebrated the record at his 96th birthday party, four years after Madison's birth.

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An American man, Normand Tousignant, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest first-time grandfather after meeting his granddaughter at the age of 92 years and 24 days.

Tousignant, born on August 29, 1930, became a grandfather for the first time on September 22, 2022, in Matthews, North Carolina, when his granddaughter Madison was born, according to a report published by Guinness World Records on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. She is the only child of his only child, Kerry.

Normand Tousignant

His daughter said the relationship between her father and her daughter had revitalised his life, saying the family later moved closer together, with Tousignant relocating from the Washington, DC suburbs to the Charlotte area.

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Madison, who is now four, calls him "Pépère," the informal French word for grandfather.

The family only applied for the record after a cousin of Kerry's sent her a newspaper article about the previous holder. They said it sounded like "too fun of an opportunity to miss."

That record belonged to Australian Charles Smith, who was 91 years and 209 days old when his granddaughter Isla was born on August 29, 2025. UPI reported his title in April 2026.

The record was formally celebrated at Tousignant's 96th birthday party in August, when he unveiled his certificate alongside Madison. Reports say the two wore matching record-holder T-shirts.

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