JMG champions hunger relief efforts in partnership with the Lagos Food Bank initiative

For more than 400 households in Majidun, Ikorodu, Lagos State, World Food Day brought practical support for a daily concern shared by many families: putting food on the table.

On 17 October 2026, JMG Limited partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to provide food assistance to households in the community, reaffirming the importance of collective action in tackling hunger and supporting vulnerable households.

The outreach, organised under the Temporary Food Assistance Programme (TEFAP), provided essential food supplies to families facing food insecurity, offering practical relief and helping ease the pressure of meeting everyday household needs.

For JMG Limited , a company known for electromechanical solutions, the initiative was an opportunity to extend its work beyond businesses and industries to the people and communities whose well-being matters just as much.

Activities began at the Lagos Food Bank Initiative’s headquarters, where members of JMG’s leadership team and staff joined volunteers to package food items for distribution. The team was welcomed by the organisation’s Executive Director, Dr Michael Sunbola, alongside Samita Keshinro, Muame Agbosi and other staff members and volunteers, who also conducted a tour of the facility.

The team subsequently proceeded to Majidun, where the outreach commenced with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative pledge, reaffirming the shared commitment to supporting vulnerable households and alleviating hunger.

Speaking at the event, JMG’s Chief Operating Officer, Christian G. Kozma, highlighted the importance of supporting women and recognising their contributions to society.

“Today, we are supporting communities in Ikorodu as part of the World Food Day celebration, with the goal of reaching more than 400 women. Women are central to every society, from birth through every stage of life, and at JMG, we recognise their importance. Women occupy critical and sensitive positions within our organisation, and this outreach is another way of demonstrating our support for women and their advancement.”

JMG’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Gloria Ibeziako, noted that tackling hunger requires shared commitment from individuals, businesses and communities.

“At JMG, we believe in empowerment, care and shared responsibility. It is a source of pride to contribute to putting food on the tables of families who need support. Hunger is real, and every individual and organisation can play a role in reducing it. Together, we can create opportunities and bring relief to families in need.”

Dr Sunbola commended JMG for partnering with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative to provide direct assistance to families at the community level.

“Hundreds of families are receiving food boxes today that can support a family of five for more than two to three weeks. At a time when many struggling families do not know where their next meal will come from, this gesture by JMG brings hope, relief and joy. We appreciate JMG for making a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable women and families.”

For residents, the support was a welcome gesture at a time when the cost of feeding a family remains a concern. Morenike Adigun, a beneficiary, expressed her appreciation for the intervention.

“I am grateful to JMG and the Lagos Food Bank Initiative for remembering women in our community. The food support will go a long way in helping us provide for our families and ease some of the pressure of putting meals on the table. We sincerely appreciate this gesture and hope more initiatives like this will reach families who need them.”

The Baale of Majidun Community, Chief Alex Olusegun Omoyele, also expressed appreciation to JMG and the Lagos Food Bank Initiative for bringing support to residents and helping ease the burden on local households.

Through the partnership, JMG demonstrated how corporate responsibility can translate into practical support for people facing everyday challenges. While its core business focuses on delivering power and electromechanical solutions, the company recognises that contributing to stronger communities also means responding to basic needs and supporting initiatives that improve lives.