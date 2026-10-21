Davido remembers late son Ifeanyi on 7th posthumous birthday

Popular Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on what would have been the young boy’s seventh birthday.

Davido remembers his late son Ifeanyi on what would have been his seventh birthday.

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Ifeanyi Adeleke died at the age of three after drowning in a swimming pool in Lagos in 2022.

Davido and Chioma welcomed twins in 2023 and recently celebrated their third birthday.

The singer took to his X account on Tuesday, October 20, to honour Ifeanyi with a heartwarming message that reflected the enduring love he and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have for their late child.

“LLI 🕊️ Happy birthday, son… Me and mommy miss and love you! Keep flying high,” he wrote.

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The tribute drew reactions from fans and well-wishers, who shared fond memories of Ifeanyi and expressed sympathy for the couple.

LLI 🕊️ Happy birthday son …. Me and mommy miss and love you! Keep flying high ❤️ — Davido (@davido) October 20, 2026

Born on October 20, 2019, Ifeanyi died on October 31, 2022, after he drowned in a swimming pool at his family’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, when he was three years old.

Despite the painful loss, the couple has continued to honour their son’s memory while building their family.

They welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, in October 2023 and recently celebrated the children’s third birthday.

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