Ogun State renames major expressway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ogun State government renames Sagamu–Iperu–Sapade Expressway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and approves new infrastructure projects.

The Ogun State Government has renamed the Sagamu–Iperu–Sapade Expressway after Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu , in recognition of his contributions to the country and his connection to the state.

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The decision was approved by the Ogun State Executive Council and announced as part of several resolutions reached during its latest meeting. The highway will now be known as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said the renaming was intended to honour the president’s legacy and acknowledge his role in Nigeria’s political and economic development. The road is one of the key routes linking Sagamu, Iperu, and Sapade communities in Ogun State and serves as an important corridor for commuters and businesses moving between major towns in the area.

The move also reflects Tinubu’s roots in the state. The president hails from the Iperu area of Ogun State, and the road connects communities that play a significant role in the state’s commercial and social activities.

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Apart from the renaming of the highway, the council also approved several other initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and governance in the state.

One of the approvals includes the procurement of 50 electricity transformers under the state’s “Light Up Ogun Project.” The initiative is expected to improve electricity supply across communities and support small businesses that rely heavily on stable power.

The council also approved the purchase of official vehicles to support government operations. These include 20 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs and 12 Toyota Fortuner SUVs, which will be used by government officials for administrative duties across ministries and agencies.

In another decision, the government approved the renaming of Aviation Village in Iperu after the late traditional ruler Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, in recognition of his contributions to community development.

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The state also took steps regarding traditional leadership structures, including the declaration of the Olu of Odeda stool and the recognition of additional traditional rulers in various communities.

According to the state government, the decisions taken during the council meeting are part of ongoing efforts to promote infrastructure development, strengthen governance structures, and honour individuals who have contributed to the growth of Ogun State.