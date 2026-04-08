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Nigerian Army denies allegations by dismissed soldier ‘Soja Boi’, says claims on welfare are false

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 16:50 - 08 April 2026
Nigerian Army denies allegations by dismissed soldier ‘Soja Boi’
The Nigerian Army says allegations by dismissed soldier Rotimi Olamilekan, known as Soja Boi, about welfare and equipment are false.
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The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations made by a former soldier, Ex-Lance Corporal Rotimi Olamilekan, popularly known as “Soja Boi,” describing his claims about soldiers’ welfare and operational equipment as false and misleading.

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In a statement issued on April 7 by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army said the viral interview featuring the dismissed soldier had been “sensationalised” and was capable of misleading the public.

Olamilekan had alleged in the interview that soldiers receive poor welfare, inadequate remuneration and are sometimes required to purchase uniforms and protective equipment themselves.

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However, the Army rejected the claims, insisting that the former soldier was not dismissed for speaking out but for serious disciplinary violations.

According to the statement, Olamilekan was discharged from service following “persistent and grave acts of indiscipline,” including breaches of the Armed Forces’ social media policy and the misuse of military identity online.

The Army explained that professional military institutions operate under strict regulations governing public conduct and media engagements by serving personnel.

It said Olamilekan’s dismissal followed due process in accordance with military laws and the Armed Forces Act.

Addressing the claims about remuneration, the Army said the welfare and salary structure of personnel is governed by a clear system tied to rank and years of service.

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It noted that payments are guided by the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which stipulates salaries and allowances for military personnel.

The statement added that beyond monthly salaries, soldiers receive several allowances depending on their roles and deployments.

These include uniform allowances and other benefits that are paid directly into personnel accounts.

The Army further stated that troops deployed for operations or special duties are entitled to additional payments such as ration cash allowance and habit allowance, alongside feeding arrangements.

Personnel serving in operational theatres like Operation HADIN KAI also receive operational allowances and other mission-specific benefits.

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On the issue of equipment, the Army denied allegations that soldiers are required to purchase uniforms, bulletproof vests or helmets.

It stated that the provision of uniforms, arms, ammunition and operational gear is the responsibility of the institution and is handled through established logistics and ordnance systems.

The Army added that while some personnel may choose to purchase additional kits for personal comfort, such actions are voluntary and not evidence of systemic failure.

RELATED: Army dismisses soldier who asked politicians to send sons to fight terrorists in viral video

It also insisted that no soldier is deployed to operational theatres without protective equipment.

The Nigerian Army urged the public to disregard what it described as baseless allegations and called on citizens to avoid amplifying unverified claims that could undermine troop morale or national security efforts.

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