Official: Wilder vs. Opetaia Set for Cardiff

Deontay Wilder and Jai Opetaia have struck a deal for a heavyweight showdown on December 11, serving as the co-main event of a massive fight night.

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The 40-year-old Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) last fought in London in April, securing a 12-round points victory over veteran Derek Chisora. That win snapped a difficult stretch for the American, who had suffered four defeats in six bouts.

Undefeated Australian Opetaia (31-0, 24 KOs) is expected to enter the scheduled 12-round contest as the favourite. The 31-year-old southpaw has reigned supreme in the cruiserweight division since dethroning Mairis Briedis in 2022. Nevertheless, Wilder marks the most decorated and dangerous test of his career to date.

Dana White officially confirmed the news via social media: