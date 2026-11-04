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Official: Tennis Legend Rafa Nadal Set to Join Real Madrid Board of Directors

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 13:26 - 04 November 2026
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Tennis icon Rafael Nadal is set to join Real Madrid's leadership team. The club's board of directors, led by president Florentino Perez, has proposed the inclusion of the Spanish tennis legend on the board, with the appointment awaiting official ratification by club member delegates at the General Assembly on November 21. Nadal, an honorary club member and lifelong Madridista, welcomed the move enthusiastically. "I want to thank President Florentino Perez and the board of directors for inviting me to join the leadership. I accept this offer with tremendous excitement, an eagerness to learn, and a commitment to contribute in every way I can," he said.

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Real Madrid hailed Nadal's prospective addition to the board as a massive honour, highlighting not only his legendary sporting feats but also his exemplary character off the court. The 22-time Grand Slam champion boasts 92 singles titles, two Olympic gold medals, and five Davis Cup triumphs with Spain. The club emphasized his dedication, humility, relentless fighting spirit, and sportsmanship, underscoring that these qualities perfectly align with the core values of Real Madrid.

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