Official: Tennis Legend Rafa Nadal Set to Join Real Madrid Board of Directors

Tennis icon Rafael Nadal is set to join Real Madrid's leadership team. The club's board of directors, led by president Florentino Perez, has proposed the inclusion of the Spanish tennis legend on the board, with the appointment awaiting official ratification by club member delegates at the General Assembly on November 21. Nadal, an honorary club member and lifelong Madridista, welcomed the move enthusiastically. "I want to thank President Florentino Perez and the board of directors for inviting me to join the leadership. I accept this offer with tremendous excitement, an eagerness to learn, and a commitment to contribute in every way I can," he said.