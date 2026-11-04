Official: Fonseca Leaves Lyon to Take Charge of Sporting CP

Lyon have officially announced the departure of manager Paulo Fonseca, who is set to take charge of Sporting CP. The club revealed in a statement that the Portuguese tactician was approached "in recent days" by a club for which he holds "a special attachment." Consequently, Fonseca requested to leave. Lyon highlighted that the manager's request came as a surprise and expressed their regret over his decision, particularly midway through the season. The French side also confirmed they will receive a €5 million compensation fee for the early termination of his contract, which was originally set to run until June 30, 2027.