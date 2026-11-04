Official: Fonseca Leaves Lyon to Take Charge of Sporting CP
Lyon have officially announced the departure of manager Paulo Fonseca, who is set to take charge of Sporting CP. The club revealed in a statement that the Portuguese tactician was approached "in recent days" by a club for which he holds "a special attachment." Consequently, Fonseca requested to leave. Lyon highlighted that the manager's request came as a surprise and expressed their regret over his decision, particularly midway through the season. The French side also confirmed they will receive a €5 million compensation fee for the early termination of his contract, which was originally set to run until June 30, 2027.
Sporting parted ways with manager Rui Borges two days ago following a poor start to the season.
Fonseca has never hidden his boyhood passion for Sporting, admitting that managing the club was a lifelong dream. He is reportedly set to sign a contract with the Lions running until 2030. The former Milan, Roma, and Porto boss has already arrived in Lisbon to put pen to paper with his new club, while Lyon have begun the search for his successor.