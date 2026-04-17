Advertisement

‘I didn't do it’: Odumodublvck denies taking down Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:34 - 17 April 2026
Odumodublvck denies taking down Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’
Odumodublvck shuts down rumours that he orchestrated the removal of Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’ from streaming services, citing industry procedures and admitting to harmless trolling.
Advertisement

  • Odumodublvck explicitly refuted claims that he or his label was responsible for the temporary removal of Blaqbonez’s track 'ACL' from streaming platforms.

  • While he denied the takedown, Odumodu admitted to "whining" (trolling) Blaqbonez on social media due to their ongoing competitive friction, clarifying that his cryptic posts were just part of the banter.

  • Despite the drama, Blaqbonez has officially released the No Excuses deluxe edition, featuring a sonically sharpened version of 'ACL' and three brand-new tracks.

Advertisement

Hours after Blaqbonez dropped the deluxe edition of No Excuses, complete with a sharpened new version of ‘ACL’, Odumodublvck has moved to shut down the rumours that he orchestrated the track's disappearance from oo streaming platforms.

In an X space hosted by Afrobeats To The World, Odumodu denied any involvement, opening with a self-aware laugh before getting into it. 

Odumodu Blvck drops music video for 'Dog Eat Dog II'
Odumodu Blvck

He was direct about the fact that it wasn't him, it wasn't his label YP, and he wanted that clearly understood. 

Advertisement

"Me and the guy we get scores to settle, so me, I just dey whine am," he said, essentially admitting to the trolling while drawing a firm line at anything involving takedowns. 

His point was that it was procedural. Taking down a record label's song is not a one-person act, and suggesting otherwise, he argued, does damage to his name regardless of how the beef is going.

He pushed further, asking his audience to think logically about the mechanics, saying, you cannot simply wake up and pull a major label release off platforms. The accusation, in his view, was not just wrong but absurd.

The clarification reframes what had become one of the more entertaining subplots of the beef. The mysterious removal, and Odumodu's cryptic posts that many read as confirmation, had fuelled a narrative that fit perfectly about a rapper so locked in that he was fighting over the instrumental itself. 

Advertisement

That story, it turns out, was at least partly a product of the internet doing what it does.

The deluxe, regardless, is live, the new ‘ACL’ is on streaming, and Blaqbonez has added three more tracks to the project. 

The new ‘ACL’ lands close to the original. Same boom bap backbone, same composure, but the production feels tightened, like the tempo was nudged up just enough to make it hit harder on a second run. 

The track remains calculated rather than chaotic, with every jab intentional. The revision also doesn't change the message, it just sharpens the delivery.

Advertisement

The deluxe edition brings the project to 20 songs, adding ‘Work in the Morning,’ ‘Fine Shyt’ featuring TML Vibez, and ‘Hustle Kpa $$$’ featuring Artsalghul to an album that blurs the lines between rap and Afrobeats, across its runtime.

As it turns out, Odumodu didn't pull the song, but Blaqbonez definitely has some clearing up to do.

READ NEXT: Blaqbonez releases new version of ‘ACL’ after Odumodublvck allegedly acquired ownership of the original

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
‘I didn't do it’: Odumodublvck denies taking down Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’
Entertainment
17.04.2026
‘I didn't do it’: Odumodublvck denies taking down Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’
Nigerians should expect drop in fuel prices as war in Iran nears end
News
17.04.2026
Nigerians should expect drop in fuel prices as war in Iran nears end
AI-generated song tops global iTunes chart as the popularity of AI music hits a new milestone
Entertainment
17.04.2026
AI-generated song tops global iTunes chart as the popularity of AI music hits a new milestone
JAMB to release Thursday’s UTME 2026 results today
News
17.04.2026
JAMB to release Thursday’s UTME 2026 results today
How Nigeria’s borders were drawn and why they still trigger conflict today
Lifestyle
17.04.2026
How Nigeria’s borders were drawn and why they still trigger conflict today
UK government prepares to deport Nigerians pretending to be Gays to claim Asylum
News
17.04.2026
UK government prepares to deport Nigerians pretending to be Gays to claim Asylum