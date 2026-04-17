‘I didn't do it’: Odumodublvck denies taking down Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’

Odumodublvck shuts down rumours that he orchestrated the removal of Blaqbonez's ‘ACL’ from streaming services, citing industry procedures and admitting to harmless trolling.

Odumodublvck explicitly refuted claims that he or his label was responsible for the temporary removal of Blaqbonez’s track 'ACL' from streaming platforms.

While he denied the takedown, Odumodu admitted to "whining" (trolling) Blaqbonez on social media due to their ongoing competitive friction, clarifying that his cryptic posts were just part of the banter.

Despite the drama, Blaqbonez has officially released the No Excuses deluxe edition, featuring a sonically sharpened version of 'ACL' and three brand-new tracks.

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Hours after Blaqbonez dropped the deluxe edition of No Excuses, complete with a sharpened new version of ‘ACL’, Odumodublvck has moved to shut down the rumours that he orchestrated the track's disappearance from oo streaming platforms.

In an X space hosted by Afrobeats To The World, Odumodu denied any involvement, opening with a self-aware laugh before getting into it.

Odumodu Blvck

He was direct about the fact that it wasn't him, it wasn't his label YP, and he wanted that clearly understood.

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"Me and the guy we get scores to settle, so me, I just dey whine am," he said, essentially admitting to the trolling while drawing a firm line at anything involving takedowns.

His point was that it was procedural. Taking down a record label's song is not a one-person act, and suggesting otherwise, he argued, does damage to his name regardless of how the beef is going.

He pushed further, asking his audience to think logically about the mechanics, saying, you cannot simply wake up and pull a major label release off platforms. The accusation, in his view, was not just wrong but absurd.

The clarification reframes what had become one of the more entertaining subplots of the beef. The mysterious removal, and Odumodu's cryptic posts that many read as confirmation, had fuelled a narrative that fit perfectly about a rapper so locked in that he was fighting over the instrumental itself.

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That story, it turns out, was at least partly a product of the internet doing what it does.

The deluxe, regardless, is live, the new ‘ACL’ is on streaming, and Blaqbonez has added three more tracks to the project.

The new ‘ACL’ lands close to the original. Same boom bap backbone, same composure, but the production feels tightened, like the tempo was nudged up just enough to make it hit harder on a second run.

The track remains calculated rather than chaotic, with every jab intentional. The revision also doesn't change the message, it just sharpens the delivery.

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Odumodublvck clears the air on taking down Blaqbonez’ ACL.



Episode 100 is now available on podcast platforms 🎉

Join the conversation every Monday 10pm WAT on Twitter (@attwspace) pic.twitter.com/JY8PoxGerI — Afrobeats To The World Space (@attwspace) April 17, 2026

The deluxe edition brings the project to 20 songs, adding ‘Work in the Morning,’ ‘Fine Shyt’ featuring TML Vibez, and ‘Hustle Kpa $$$’ featuring Artsalghul to an album that blurs the lines between rap and Afrobeats, across its runtime.