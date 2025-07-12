Obi presents Moghalu as LP guber candidate in Anambra 2025 election

Obi also reaffirmed his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, insisting that he remains a credible option among those who have expressed interest so far.

The 2027 presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has formally presented Dr. George Moghalu as the Labour Party torch-bearer for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

The presentation was done during the party’s campaign flag-off in Onitsha, the state capital, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, also seized the occasion to reiterate his intention to contest for the presidency in 2027, declaring that he remains the most credible option among those who have shown interest so far.

“Let me remind you that I am contesting for President in 2027, and I am serious about it,” Obi stated.

“Everyone has the right to contest, but none of them has better credentials than I do. I have the backing of senators, representatives, and others who believe in my vision.”

Obi rallies support for Moghalu, denies leaving Labour Party

Commenting on the upcoming election, the former Anambra State Governor urged the people of the state to rally behind Moghalu, whom he described as capable, compassionate, and ready to deliver good governance to the state.

Peter Obi and Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Anambra State.

“Governance for me is about empathy and compassion, about caring for the poor and petty traders — the same people the government taxes,” he said.

“Dr. Moghalu is prepared to govern with those values in mind. I urge you to support him.”

Obi also debunked reports claiming that he has dumped the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), explaining that his alliance with the latter is solely for the 2027 general elections.

“I remain a Labour Party member, as are all our members at both state and national levels. We are here today for this symbolic flag-off of the campaign for our LP flagbearer, Dr. George Moghalu,” he stated.

Obi also gave a strong endorsement of the Labour Party deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro, whom he said was chosen to reflect the party’s desire to uplift families and include women in leadership.

“She is not only popular but organized,” he said, adding, “We believe her presence will further enhance our commitment to caring for families.”

For his part, the governorship candidate pledged to serve with the fear of God and uphold the trust placed in him by the people.

