New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Omah Lay, CKay, and Cupid SZN.

Welcome to the final Friday of January 2026. If the first few weeks of the year felt like a slow burn, today appears to be the five-alarm fire the industry has been waiting for. Whether you’re looking for the moody introspectiveness of Omah Lay, the trap-heavy aggression of Cheque, or the spiritual uplift of Moses Bliss, this week’s New Music Friday has something for your taste.

Here are 10 songs you should add to your playlist right now.

1. ANGELS – Lekaa Beats, Omah Lay, Odumodublvck

This collaboration is a study in texture. Produced by Lekaa Beats, "ANGELS" pairs the high-energy, gritty melodic delivery of Odumodublvck with the smooth harmonies of Omah Lay. The track feels like a late-night drive through Lagos, something to kick-start your weekend.

2. BADMINTON – CKay

With his latest single, "BADMINTON," Ckay isn't trying to reinvent the wheel; he is following a pattern that worked. the ride. To understand "BADMINTON," you have to look back at 2025’s "BODY," his massive collaboration with Mavo. "BADMINTON" practically follows that same template to the letter, and for good reason. Working again with the production sensibilities that made "BODY" a smash, CKay utilises a mid-tempo, loop-driven structure. The song is built around a repetitive riff that creates an immediate sense of familiarity. It’s built for radio airplay.

3. Birthday – Fredo, Burna Boy, Steel Banglez

Fredo brings his signature West London cool, while Burna Boy provides a global weight to the chorus. Produced by Steel Banglez, "Birthday" is a glossy fusion of UK Rap and Afro-fusion. It’s a celebratory track built for the clubs

4. Super – CupidSZN

The MAVIN signee is quickly becoming the poster boy for the next generation of Afropop. "Super" is an upbeat, infectious record that focuses on youthful energy and romantic optimism. The production is bright and synth-heavy. Definitely recommend for your weekend party.

5. Dis Year – Berri-Tiga

Following the success of his previous hits, Berri-Tiga returns with "Dis Year." The song is a classic piece of motivational Afrobeats. It combines traditional African rhythms with modern pop influences, creating a sound that feels both heritage-rich and current. His smooth vocals deliver lyrics centered on hope, prosperity, and the relatable desire to make the most of the next 12 months.

6. Ovah – Kemuel

Kemuel is carving out a niche for himself in the alternative space. "Ovah" is a soulful, mid-tempo track that showcases his impressive vocal range. It’s less about the dancefloor and more about the vibe, featuring a production style that is lush and expansive. It serves as a strong reminder that the Nigerian music scene has plenty of room for R&B-leaning artistry.

7. Up To The Sky – Cheque

Superboy Cheque returns to the Trap sound that first put him on the map. "Up To The Sky" is a high-energy record with rapid-fire flows. It is a defiant track about ambition and rising above the noise. For fans of his earlier work like "Zoom," this feels like a welcome return to form, blending his melodic sensibilities with a street-ready edge.

8. OH MY DAYS – Islambo

Islambo’s ‘OH MY DAYS’ is a frantic, high-energy anthem that captures the chaotic spirit of the Lagos streets. It is loud, unapologetic, and built for virality. The slang-heavy lyrics and percussive production make it an instant favourite for the core street-pop audience.

9. Thank You Lord – Kabex, Hotkeed

Kabex and Hotkeed provide a unique blend of Gospel-street with this latest drop. "Thank You Lord" is a song of gratitude that doesn't lose its edge. The heart of the song is in the crowd-vocal chorus. It’s a track that resonates with anyone who has found success against the odds.

10. Unending Joy – Moses Bliss, Greatman Takit

