Three Young Minds Shaping the Future: Meet the Winners of InterswitchSPAK 7.0

Interswitch has announced the winners of the seventh edition of InterswitchSPAK, its flagship STEM-focused Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, celebrating Nigeria’s brightest senior secondary school students and awarding over ₦35 million in scholarships and academic support. The announcement follows months of rigorous nationwide assessments involving more than 18,000 students, culminating in a highly competitive grand finale in Lagos. After progressing through multiple stages designed to test scientific reasoning, problem-solving skills, and intellectual resilience, the top three students emerged: Saint Riman – Adedokun International Schools, Ota, Ogun State

David Okorie – Caleb International College, Magodo, Lagos State

David Solomonezemma – Deeper Life High School, Enugu State

L-R; David Solomonezemma of Deeper Life High School, Enugu, 2nd runner-up; Saint Riman of Adedokun International Schools, Ota, Ogun, Winner; David Okorie of Caleb International College, Magodo, Lagos, 1st runner-up of the just-concluded 7th edition of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, where top participants were awarded over N35million in scholarships and cash prizes, courtesy Interswitch. At the grand finale, their journey reached a defining moment. Saint Riman, crowned Nigeria’s Best STEM Student, received a ₦15 million tertiary education scholarship spread across five years, alongside a brand-new laptop and monthly stipends to support his academic journey.

David Okorie, the First Runner-Up, was awarded a ₦10 million scholarship spread across five years and a brand-new laptop, while Second Runner-Up David Solomonezemma received a ₦5 million scholarship also spread across five years, and a brand-new laptop. The awards reflect Interswitch’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and expanding access to quality STEM education for young Nigerians.

In addition to the top three winners, other finalists received cash rewards in recognition of outstanding performance, while teachers who mentored the students were also celebrated and rewarded for their critical role in guiding and shaping young talent. Now in its seventh year, InterswitchSPAK has become a nationally respected initiative, demonstrating how long-term private sector investment can drive merit-based opportunities, inspire innovation, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

