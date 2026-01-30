How Payaza and HATRICKS by Tolani Alli Redefined Lagos And Why Bank 78 Is Quietly Becoming the Bank of the Creative Economy

Lagos has never lacked talent. Anyone who has spent time in the city knows that. What it has often lacked is structure. And perhaps even more importantly, belief at scale.



In January, something began to shift. Not with noise. Not with a press announcement. But with people showing up, sitting down, and taking the work seriously. The HATRICKS by Tolani Alli Masterclass set a different tone for creative development, one that felt deliberate rather than performative.

And at the center of it were two institutions who seemed to understand something many still overlook. Creativity is not a side economy. It is the economy. Payaza and Bank 78 did not simply sponsor an event. They chose to stand behind a way of thinking.

The Architecture Behind HATRICKS

What made HATRICKS work was not just what was taught, but how it was conceived. Tolani Alli did not design the masterclass as a collection of sessions. She designed it as an ecosystem. You could sense it in the pacing, the conversations, and the kind of people invited into the room.

She was not teaching people how to take better pictures or make louder content. She was teaching how to think before the work begins. How to understand power. How to recognize context. How to enter rooms with awareness. How to make decisions that still make sense years later. That kind of teaching comes from experience. From having worked close to leaders, institutions, and moments where representation carries real consequences. HATRICKS reflected a mind that understands storytelling not as decoration, but as architecture. Something that shapes memory, trust, and perception.

The lineup mirrored that same seriousness. These were not speakers chosen for excitement, but for substance. People who spoke honestly about pricing, access, mistakes, ethics, and endurance. There were no shortcuts offered. Just the work.

Making Room for the Future

One of the most telling aspects of HATRICKS was who was allowed into the room. Alongside professionals were students from IMS Schools. Young people who, under normal circumstances, would never have had access to this level of exposure, conversation, or instruction. Theywere not treated as observers. They were present. Listening. Asking questions. Taking notes. Absorbing a standard early. This was not symbolic. It was intentional.

Tolani Alli was not only thinking about the present state of the industry. She was investing in its future. By opening the room to students, she shortened the distance between potential and opportunity. She allowed young minds to see what excellence looks like up close, before bad habits form and ceilings settle in.

That kind of access changes trajectories. It signals to students that their thinking matters. That they are allowed to aspire to rooms they have never seen before. And that the work they do in the future carries responsibility from the start.

Payaza Invested in the Foundation of What Creative Education Can Become

When Payaza came on board, it did not feel like a sponsorship. It felt like someone saying, this matters, and we are backing it properly. At a time when many brands hesitate to put real support behind creative education, Payaza chose to lean in. They funded access and widened the room, making it possible for professionals and students to sit side by side and be held to the same standard.

That choice says a lot. Shaping an industry is not just about backing results; it is about investing in the foundation. It means paying attention to how people think, how they work, and how they build long before there is anything to applaud. Payaza understood that excellence is not a moment; it is a process. When you invest properly in the foundation, it holds. No matter the storms. Even if parts of the structure are tested or need to be rebuilt, the foundation remains solid.

As the days went on, it became clear that HATRICKS was not just a masterclass. It was a framework. Away of approaching the work that others could learn from and build on. Conversations moved beyond individual sessions toward what could grow from the experience and what standards could be carried forward. In that sense, Payaza helped turn HATRICKS into a reference point for what creative education in Nigeria can become when excellence is non-negotiable and access is treated as an investment.

A Room That Reflected the Real Power Chain

What made HATRICKS distinct was the mix of people present. This was not a space for creatives alone. Yes, photographers, filmmakers, and strategists were there. But so were heads of communications, founders, tech leaders, aides, handlers, and decision makers. People whose daily choices shape how individuals, brands, and institutions are seen.

That diversity changed the conversation. It shifted the focus from tools to judgment. From output to responsibility. From content to consequence. People began to talk not just about what stories are told, but who tells them, who shapes them, and why that matters.

This is where HATRICKS quietly did something bigger. It placed storytelling back into the full value chain. Not as an afterthought, but as a leadership function. When storytellers, communicators, and decision makers think together, power shifts. Narratives become intentional. Representation becomes accurate. Institutions become stronger.

Why This Matters for Africa

There is a deeper implication here, one that reaches beyond Lagos. For too long, African stories have been told without context, without care, and often without us. Changing that does not begin with platforms or distribution. It begins with thinking. With training people across the entire chain, from students to executives, to understand the weight of storytelling. HATRICKS by Tolani Alli spoke directly to that need. It treated storytelling as something that shapes nations, not just feeds algorithms. And in doing so, it pointed toward a future where Africans are not just visible, but properly represented.

Why Bank 78 Is Becoming the Bank Creatives Trust

If Payaza helped shape the moment, Bank 78 is shaping what comes next. Their presence was quiet but attentive. They showed up where the real work happens. In planning conversations. In questions around intellectual property, cash flow, and sustainability.

They were not marketing to creatives. They were listening. By consistently supporting HATRICKS and creative infrastructure, Bank 78 is positioning itself as more than a bank. It is becoming a partner. An institution that understands creative labor on its own terms and recognizes long-term value. In a country where creatives are often treated as an afterthought by financial systems, that posture matters.

What Lagos Took Away

Nothing about what happened in Lagos was accidental. But it was also not loud. And that was part of its strength. The power of it was not in display, but in how clearly the parts worked together.

Payaza recognized the value of the thinking before the results were visible. HATRICKS by Tolani Alli brought a disciplined approach to the work, treating creative practice as something serious and worth doing properly. Bank 78 understood that progress requires time and consistency, not urgency. When belief, structure, and patience meet, the shift is not dramatic but lasting. People begin to slow down. They listen more closely. They ask better questions. Not about shortcuts, but about process, trust, and how work holds up over time.

That is how real creative economies are built. Not through excitement or momentum, but through early conviction, respect for the foundation, and the courage to keep showing up until the work begins to carry its own weight. That choice was made here.

And Lagos felt the difference.



