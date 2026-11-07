UAE gives 250 Palestinian couples dream wedding in Gaza after war forced many to postpone marriage

A total of 250 Palestinian couples celebrated their weddings in Gaza City during a mass ceremony sponsored by the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3. The event offered a rare moment of joy following months of war, displacement, and economic hardship.

250 Palestinian couples got married in a UAE-sponsored mass wedding held in Gaza City.

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Many of the couples had postponed their weddings because of the war, displacement and financial difficulties.

The ceremony was organised under the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian mission.

The UAE says it has delivered over 136,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid worth $4.16 billion to Gaza since 2023.

After months of war, loss and uncertainty, 250 Palestinian couples in Gaza finally got the chance to celebrate their weddings, thanks to a mass wedding sponsored by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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The colourful ceremony took place on Friday along the Gaza City beachfront and brought together hundreds of brides and grooms whose marriage plans had been put on hold because of the ongoing conflict, displacement and worsening economic hardship.

The event was organised under the UAE's humanitarian initiative, Operation Gallant Knight 3, as part of efforts to support Palestinians affected by the war.

Brides walked in white wedding gowns while grooms wore dark suits during the beachfront ceremony

Photos from the ceremony showed brides dressed in white wedding gowns carrying bouquets, while the grooms wore dark suits, with several also putting on the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf.

For many of the newlyweds, it was a rare opportunity to celebrate a happy milestone after months of living through bombings, displacement and financial struggles.

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Since the war began, thousands of families in Gaza have lost their homes and livelihoods, making it nearly impossible for many young people to afford weddings or even start married life.

Speaking about the initiative, the UAE's diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Anwar Gargash, said the programme reflects the country's continued support for the people of Gaza.

"Gaza and its people remain at the heart of the UAE's humanitarian efforts despite the world's many crises," Gargash said.

He added that humanitarian support should go beyond providing food and medicine.

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"Bring back a smile and revive hope for a better tomorrow," he said, describing the importance of restoring hope alongside relief efforts.

The wedding ceremony also marked three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE's humanitarian mission to support Gaza, which began on November 5, 2023.

According to figures released by the Emirates News Agency, the operation has delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid worth about $4.16 billion.

Hundreds of Palestinian couples gathered to celebrate marriages that had been delayed by the war.

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The assistance includes food supplies, medical equipment, emergency shelter and other essential items for civilians affected by the conflict.

The UAE also said its contribution represents about 46% of all international humanitarian assistance delivered to the Palestinian territory since the operation began.