Usor fires LASK stunner from outside the box - Now Chelle has a Nigeria decision to make

Fresh from earning a call-up to Eric Chelle's latest Super Eagles squad, Moses Usor celebrated in style with a brilliant derby-winning goal for LASK. The winger's latest contribution has reignited the debate over whether he deserves a starting role for Nigeria.

Winger Moses Usor scored a stunning late goal in LASK's 4-2 victory over Ried.

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The Nigerian came off the bench to break a 2-2 deadlock in added time.

Usor now has 11 goal contributions across all competitions this season.

His form continues to strengthen his case for a larger role with the Super Eagles.

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Nigeria international Moses Usor could hardly have sent a stronger message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Days after celebrating his inclusion in Nigeria's latest squad, the LASK winger produced a moment of brilliance to help his side secure a dramatic 4-2 victory over rivals Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Moses Usor celebrates his goal for LASK.

Usor shines for LASK

With the derby level at 2-2 deep into stoppage time, Usor came off the bench and unleashed a stunning strike that fans have since described as a "grenade", giving LASK a crucial 3-2 lead before a fourth goal sealed the result.

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The goal was reminiscent of the impact he made for Nigeria against Madagascar, when he also emerged from the bench to change the course of the match.

Moses Usor came off the bench to save Nigeria.

For Usor, it was another reminder of his growing reputation as a player capable of delivering when the pressure is highest.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign and his latest contribution continued an impressive run of form. He now boasts six goal contributions from just six league starts this season, with three goals and three assists.

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Across all competitions, his numbers are even more impressive, with five goals and six assists in 19 appearances. His confidence has clearly been boosted by his recent Super Eagles invitation.

Before starring in the derby, Usor had already caught attention in Europe after registering an assist in LASK's impressive victory over Yaya Toure's Manchester City-themed project in continental competition.

Usor celebrates one of his goals for LASK.

Now, he has followed it up with arguably his most important goal of the season so far.

What fans are saying

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Supporters were quick to celebrate the strike on social media.

One fan simply wrote:

"Keep making us proud my brother."

Another could barely contain his excitement:

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"JESUS."

A third supporter described the effort as a potential goal-of-the-month contender.

"Moses' grenade could be the goal of the month. The build-up was beautiful too."

The timing of Usor's performances could hardly be better.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

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With Chelle preparing for important matches and looking for players capable of making an impact at international level, the winger is making a compelling case for more minutes in a Super Eagles shirt.

Whether that role comes as a starter or as Nigeria's latest super-sub remains to be seen.