Nigeria Padel Federation welcomes MedPlus strategy chief Ife Bakare to its board

MedPlus strategy executive and angel investor joins the Federation’s leadership as it advances the growth and development of padel in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Padel Federation (NPF) has announced the appointment of Ife Bakare, Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation at MedPlus Pharmacy, to its Board, alongside other members. The appointment was formalised on 15 October 2026, following the formal inauguration of the Federation’s leadership board by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The ceremony took place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja under the direction of NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, in the presence of NPF President Hon. Babajimi Adegoke Benson, Vice President Alain Semaan, and members of Nigeria’s growing padel community.

Since its launch in July 2026, the NPF has set out to give one of the world’s fastest-growing sports a formal home in Nigeria. Its work covers national competitions, coach and referee development, youth programmes, and Nigeria’s participation in international padel. Mr Bakare’s appointment to the Board brings strategic and business experience to the Federation at a formative stage, when structure, standards and investment will help shape the sport for a generation.

Mr. Bakare brings a rare mix of operating, capital and sporting experience. At MedPlus, Nigeria's leading retail pharmacy chain with over 164 stores nationwide, he leads digital transformation and strategic growth and oversees corporate finance and investor relations. He was instrumental in MedPlus securing growth capital from private equity investor Verod Capital. Before MedPlus, he managed SME growth at Flutterwave, the pan-African payments company.

He is also an active angel investor across Africa's tech ecosystem and in Silicon Valley, and a committed supporter of young African artists and athletes. As an avid tennis and padel player, he knows the sport firsthand.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Bakare said:

"Padel is growing because it brings people together, on and off the court. What excites me about the Federation is the chance to get the foundations right: fair competition, good coaching, and a real pathway for young Nigerians to play at the highest level. Talent is everywhere in this country. Structure is what turns it into results, and I'm proud to help build that."

Nigeria Padel Federation President, Hon. Babajimi Adegoke Benson, said:

“Padel has enormous potential to capture the imagination of Nigerians, nurture new talent, create opportunities for our youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s presence on the global sporting stage. With deliberate investment in infrastructure, grassroots development, coaching and competitions, we can build a vibrant padel ecosystem that reaches every corner of our country.”

About the Nigeria Padel Federation

The Nigeria Padel Federation (NPF) governs, regulates, promotes and develops the sport of padel in Nigeria. It oversees national competitions, coach and referee development, talent identification, youth programmes and Nigeria's participation in international padel, working with clubs, partners and communities to expand access to the sport nationwide.

About Ife Bakare

Ife Bakare is Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation at MedPlus Pharmacy. He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering and Management from MIT and is a graduate of the Owner Manager Programme at Lagos Business School. He is an angel investor in African and Silicon Valley technology companies.