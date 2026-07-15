No accommodation, no corps members: NYSC to blacklist defaulting employers

NYSC says employers who fail to provide accommodation and transportation for corps members will be blacklisted from receiving future NYSC postings.

NYSC has warned that employers who fail to provide accommodation and transportation for corps members will be blacklisted.

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Director-General Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu announced the policy during a working visit to Kogi State.

The NYSC also urged corps members to prioritise their safety, develop practical skills through SAED, and cultivate a savings culture.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that employers who fail to provide accommodation and transportation for corps members posted to them will be blacklisted from receiving corps members in the future.

Director-General Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu issues fresh warning to employers over corps members' welfare

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The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu made this known during a working visit to Kogi State, where he addressed corps members and other stakeholders.

Nafiu said employers have a responsibility to ensure the welfare of corps members under their care, warning that organisations that neglect to provide accommodation and transport would no longer enjoy the services of the scheme.

"Any employer who did not provide accommodation and transportation for Corps Members would be blacklisted from enjoying Corps services," he said.

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The announcement is expected to bring relief to many serving and prospective corps members, who often struggle to secure affordable accommodation or spend a significant portion of their monthly allowance on transportation to and from their places of primary assignment.

The NYSC DG also reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to the safety and welfare of corps members throughout their service year.

He urged corps members to remain security conscious by reporting suspicious activities and avoiding situations that could put them at risk.

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Nafiu further encouraged them to take advantage of the NYSC's Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire practical skills that could help them become self-reliant after service.

He also advised corps members to cultivate a savings culture, noting that prudent financial management has become increasingly important amid Nigeria's current economic challenges.

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The NYSC has repeatedly called on employers and other stakeholders to play a more active role in supporting corps members, particularly by providing a conducive working environment and adequate welfare throughout their service year.