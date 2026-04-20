NYSC releases call-up letters for 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II as orientation begins April 22

NYSC releases call-up letters for 2026 Batch A Stream II. Orientation camp begins April 22 as prospective corps members prepare for deployment.

National Youth Service Corps releases 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II call-up letters

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Orientation camp scheduled to begin April 22, 2026 nationwide

Registration holds April 22–24, with swearing-in on April 24

Prospective corps members advised to avoid night travel for safety

The National Youth Service Corps has released call-up letters for prospective corps members in the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II, marking the final stage before the commencement of the mandatory national service.

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The call-up letters, which contain vital information including deployment states, call-up numbers, and reporting details, were made available on the NYSC portal on Monday, allowing candidates to confirm their postings and prepare for orientation camp.

Following the release, many prospective corps members rushed to the portal to check their deployment status, leading to temporary access delays due to heavy traffic.

According to the scheme, the orientation course is scheduled to begin on April 22, 2026, across NYSC camps nationwide. Registration of corps members will take place between April 22 and April 24, while the swearing-in ceremony is set for April 24.

The orientation exercise is expected to run until May 12, after which participants will be deployed to their respective places of primary assignment.

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In its advisory, the NYSC urged prospective corps members to prioritise their safety while travelling to camp, warning against night journeys. The scheme specifically advised them to break their trips by 6pm if necessary, in line with ongoing security concerns across parts of the country.

The release of call-up letters typically triggers anxiety and excitement among graduates, many of whom are eager to know their states of deployment. Posting decisions often influence personal logistics, security considerations, and overall expectations for the service year.

The NYSC programme remains a key national initiative designed to promote unity and integration by deploying young graduates to states outside their regions of origin, where they contribute to community development and public service.

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