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Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of Paris Masters After Defeat to Rinky Hijikata

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 19:15 - 04 November 2026
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Novak Djokovic suffered a disappointing second-round exit at the Paris Masters, falling 6-2, 3-6, 3-6 to Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata. With this defeat, the Serbian legend has officially been eliminated from contention for the ATP Finals in Turin.

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Djokovic made a confident start, comfortably claiming the opening set 6-2. However, Hijikata soon seized control of the contest, taking the next two sets 6-3, 6-3 to seal his passage through the round of 32 in the French capital.

Prior to this match, Djokovic held a flawless 2-0 record against Hijikata (winning 6-3, 6-3 in Brisbane and 6-0, 7-6 in Miami), but their head-to-head now stands at 2-1 in the Serb's favour.

Ahead of the Paris tournament, four players had already officially booked their places for the season finale in Turin (November 15–22): Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, and Daniil Medvedev. Jannik Sinner had also amassed enough qualifying points, but a knee injury ruled him out of the event, opening up an additional qualification berth for the chasing pack.

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Following his defeat, Djokovic remains on 2,900 points in the ATP Race to Turin, leaving him unable to reach the threshold needed for the season-ending tournament. The main contenders currently vying for the remaining spots include Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe, Rafael Jódar, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul.

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