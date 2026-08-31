7 things you don’t know about Billionaire Mike Adenuga’s private son, Niyi

Niyi, the son of billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga. When your father is one of Nigeria’s most prominent billionaires, staying out of the spotlight is not always easy. For Niyi Michael-Adenuga, however, privacy appears to be part of how he has chosen to navigate life. Niyi is the son of billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Globacom and Conoil.

While his father remains one of the most recognisable figures in Nigeria’s business world, Niyi has largely maintained a low public profile.

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Away from the fame and attention that come with his family name, Niyi has built a career of his own, with interests that extend beyond his father’s business empire.

From his work in oil and gas to his involvement in health technology, here are seven things you may not know about Mike Adenuga’s son, Niyi.

1. Niyi is an executive director at Conoil Producing Limited, an oil and gas company within his father’s business empire. His role places him within one of the sectors where Mike Adenuga has built a significant part of his business interests.

Niyi Adenuga with the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari

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2. Beyond his work in the family business, Niyi is the co-founder of Akoma Health, a health-tech company focused on improving access to mental healthcare in Africa. The company uses technology to connect people with mental healthcare services, making healthcare one of Niyi’s key professional interests.

3. In 2023, Akoma Health was selected as one of the startups in Google’s Black Founders Fund cohort. The recognition placed Niyi among a group of African founders receiving support from one of the world’s biggest technology companies.

4. Before co-founding Akoma Health, Niyi worked with Bamboo, an African wealth-tech company. He has said his MSc in Business Analytics prepared him for his role at the company, where he led data analytics and experimentation.

5. Although Niyi holds a senior position at Conoil Producing Limited, his professional experience extends beyond oil and gas. His career has taken him through data analytics, fintech and health technology, giving him experience across different sectors.

6. Niyi got married in a private ceremony on Banana Island. The 2017 wedding was described as a low-key affair, with guests reportedly asked to respect the couple’s privacy and refrain from using mobile phones at the event.

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