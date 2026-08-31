Mum’s prison visit ended in handcuffs after she allegedly hid ‘Colos’ inside drink sachet for son on death row

A woman was arrested at Ogun prison after allegedly hiding suspected synthetic drug known as 'Colos' inside a beverage sachet meant for her son on death row. She has been handed over to the NDLEA.

Mrs Iyabo Sowunmi was arrested while visiting Ogun prison.

She allegedly hid suspected "Colos" inside a beverage sachet meant for her son on death row.

The Nigerian Correctional Service intercepted the package during routine screening.

She has been handed over to the NDLEA for investigation and possible prosecution.

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A woman who visited the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State, ended up in custody after correctional officers allegedly discovered suspected illicit drugs hidden inside an item she brought for her son.

The woman, identified as Mrs Iyabo Sowunmi, was arrested while trying to visit her son, Dare Sowunmi, who is currently on death row at the correctional facility.

According to the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the incident happened around 1:33 pm on Friday, August 28, 2026, during the routine screening of visitors at the prison entrance.

Officials said officers became suspicious during the security check and found what is believed to be "Colos," a synthetic psychoactive drug, concealed inside a sachet of a popular powdered beverage.

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The spokesperson for the Ogun State Command of the NCoS, Olayinka Odukoya, confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Monday.

He explained: "At approximately 1:33 PM on Friday, August 28, 2026, routine screening procedures at the facility’s main entry point led to the detection of suspicious substances, believed to be the psychoactive synthetic drug commonly known as ‘Colos,’ concealed within a sachet of a popular beverage powder.

Correctional officers exposed a sachet of powdered beverage that contained "Colos," a synthetic psychoactive drug intended for an inmate.

"The suspect was attempting to deliver the package to an inmate, Dare Sowunmi, who is currently on death row. Following the interception, officers immediately detained Mrs Sowunmi. In accordance with inter-agency operational protocols, she has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for comprehensive investigation and prosecution."

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has now taken over the case and is expected to investigate the substance before deciding the next legal steps.

Reacting to the incident, the Controller of Corrections for Ogun State, Abioye Adesina, praised officers at the facility for staying alert and preventing the suspected contraband from entering the prison.

He said: "Our custodial facilities exist to ensure public safety, reformation, and rehabilitation. We maintain an absolute zero-tolerance policy for drug trafficking or any illegal acts designed to compromise security.

"Attempts to introduce contraband into our facilities will be met with swift legal action."

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The command also warned members of the public against attempting to smuggle prohibited items into correctional centres, stressing that anyone caught trying to compromise prison security would be prosecuted.